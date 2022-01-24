BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The second week of the BAJA Senior Bowling league saw teams coming together with some fantastic bowling and a rousing good time.
The race has begun to find the top team for the season and with the early results, that position could be a toss-up with the teams beginning to gel together.
In results for the men, Chuck Carver took the lead with his usual Scratch Game of 265, but Ed Karnes came close and overachieved with a surprising 257, and Bob Clayton rounded out the top three rolling a 248. Carver took the top spot in the Scratch Series rolling a nice 619, with Dennis Lowe bowling a very good 578, and closing fast was Gary Harkless’s 575.
On the ladies side, LaVonne Harkless took Scratch Game honors with a fantastic 192 (where did that come from) and Gail White’s 186, along with Kathleen Fordney’s 179 topping the ladies. In Scratch Series, a 488 by Gail White landed her on top, followed by Kathleen Fordney and Patti Dean each rolling a sweet 450.
Congratulations to all the bowlers for making our second week a blast.
