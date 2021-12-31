BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The BAJA Senior Bowling Bowl-A-Rama on Dec. 19 drew 50 bowlers — the most ever — and everyone had a great time. It was good to see those that weren’t able to be here last year due to the pandemic, along with all the new bowlers that have become a big part of our bowling family. It was a great kickoff to our bowling season that begins on Jan. 6.
There were some amazing scores to witness, with Chuck Carver bowling two, that's “two,” 300 games! They were aided with no- tap bowling, but he only missed 5 legal strikes in those two games. Needless to say, Carver was the winner of High Game for the men, and Nancy Gibbs took High Game for the women. For High Series, Gary Peelman won it for the men, and Terry Clayton for the women. Each of the four bowlers went home with an extra $34.
There still is some room for bowlers to complete some teams and to be available as subs during the upcoming season. Don’t be left out and miss all the fun that comes with great friends and fun bowling, so get off the couch and consider joining the BAJA Senior Bowling League. Contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521 for more information, and get your name on the list.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone