BAJA Bowling

Gregg Hartman (Triple G), of team Who Gives a Split, does his Bowling Strut after making a strike.

After the end of the 5th week of bowling with the BAJA Senior bowling league, the Rotary Rollers, with winning seven of the nine points, maintains its hold on first place. Looney Tunes, having won all 18 points in the last two weeks, have made a run and now are tied for third place. The second half of the season is going to be exciting.

There were some great scores, especially with the ladies as Cathy Yearout, with team Damage Control, took all honors when she rolled a 199 Scratch Game, 554 Scratch Series, 244 Handicap Game and a 689 Handicap Series. Wow! Cathy also leads the ladies with a 157 average. Congratulations Cathy for a fantastic afternoon of bowling.

Along with Cathy, Joan Woods rolled a 180 and LaVonne Harkless had a 158 for Scratch Series. Joan also had a 450 and Kathy Krause a 437 in the Scratch Series. Liz Koch’s 237 and Marie Mantia’s 225 were good in Handicap Games with Kathy Krause rolling a 652 and Liz Koch’s 631 in Handicap Series.

For the men, Scratch Game went to Rick Keagy with a 228, followed by Don Schorfhaar’s 215 and Gary Peelman’s 213. Scratch Series saw Don Schorfhaar roll a 563 and followed by Forest Beckwith’s 556 with Bob Thorne coming close with a 554. Rick Keagy took the honors with a 263 Handicap Game followed closely by Don Schorfhaar’s 260 and Pete Swenson rolling a nice 239. Rounding out with the Handicap Series was Don Schorfhaar’s 695, Pete Swenson’s 645 and Stephen Wahman’s 633. Congratulations to all bowlers.

Team Standing after the 5th week:

1. Rotary Rollers 39 6

2. The Bowling Stones 36 9

3. Four Amigos 31 14

4. Rockets 31 14

5. Looney Tunes 31 14

6. Phantom Strikers 39 15

7. Misfits 28 17

8. Damage Control 27 18

9. Guys and Gals 25 20

10. Who Gives A Split 23 22

11. Gutter Dusters 23 22

12. Rock N Bowlers 22 23

13. Gobshites 21 ½ 23 ½

14. Keglers 20 25

15. Bowl-Der-Dash 16 29

16. The Turkey Hunters 16 29

17. Nobodys 15 30

18. All Fall Down 14 ½ 30 ½

19. Alley Cats 13 32

20. Toilet Bowlers 11 34

21. Polar Bowlers 11 34

22. Spare Me 11 34

