Jim DeWilde

Jim DeWilde is all smiles after rolling a No-tap 300 game. 

 Ed Karnes

The BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior bowling ended its 16-week season on Nov. 17 with a pizza party, no tap bowling and an awards presentation. It was a rewarding night for all the bowlers as they enjoyed the free pizza, and some experienced above-average scores.

What could be better?



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

