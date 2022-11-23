The BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior bowling ended its 16-week season on Nov. 17 with a pizza party, no tap bowling and an awards presentation. It was a rewarding night for all the bowlers as they enjoyed the free pizza, and some experienced above-average scores.
What could be better?
Eight Awards were given out to bowlers. Cathy Yearout took High Series with a 566, and Suzanne Gagin came in second with 545. High Game winners were Teri Gempel rolling a 254, and Jan Karnes, rolling strikes to a very nice 215. For the men, Jim DeWilde won High Series with a fantastic 736, followed by Rob Potter’s 674. Ken Strocsher rolled a very good 256 for first place in the High Game category, and Craig Jackson just missed out on the top spot with a 254. The evening high point was Jim DeWilde rolling the only no-tap 300 game.
Bob Clayton set the high average for the season with an average of 187 for the men. For the women, Cathy Yearout led the way with a 151. Most improved for the men was Bruce Little, as he increased his average a total of +18.41 pins for the season, and Jen Burke increased her average by +12.06 pins. The season's mens High Handicap Series went to Harry Johnson with a 731; for the ladies, Nancy Gibbs reached the top with a 683. The season's Handicap Game went to Stacy Michael, rolling a 275, and Suzanne Gagin’s 283 bested all the ladies.
All had a fun time during the season. The Winter league begins on Jan. 5.
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
