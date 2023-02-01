The BAJA Senior Bowling League had a fantastic fourth week as the bowlers showed their expertise with the first of two RED PIN nights.
Rolling a strike when the headpin was red gave bowlers a payout of $5. The pressure was on, but after the balls stopped rolling and the pins dropped, 22 bowlers rolled a strike when the headpin was red. Bruce Little rolled a strike in Bowling for Dollars, earning a lucrative $20.
What a fun time for everyone. The bowlers will test their resolve again in the eighth week.
The men had some big scores, with Gary Peelman leading the pack with a scratch game of 240, followed by Bruce Little’s 230 and Mike Gempel’s 213. Carlos Cabral, who rolled a very nice 591, led the scratch series. Gary Thompson wasn’t far behind with his 578, and Mike Gempel’s 566 landed him in third. The handicap series had Carlos Cabral with a monstrous 702, Kevin Malanczuk rolled a 675 and Craig Jackson with a 667.
For the ladies, the high scratch game went to Cathy Yearout with a score of 158, followed by Marie Mantia and Jan Karnes with scores of 157. The scratch series had Stephanie Wagoner taking the lead with a score of 458, followed closely by Cathy Yearout with a 452 and Vickey Tobey rolling a 433.
Sharon Malanczuk went the distance in the handicap series with a 675, Marie Mantia knocked the pins down at a 636 clip, and Jan Karnes slipped in with a score of 620. Pam Amburgy and Jill Popejoy had a terrific night leading the Alley Cats to a sweep with scores of 189 in the scratch game and a 619 handicap series for Pam. Jill had a scratch game of 164 and a handicap series of 665. Wow!
Congratulations to all bowlers.
Standings after week 4:
1. Damn 10 Pin 32 4
2. The Bowling Stones 25 11
3. Hit and Miss 22 14
4. Knocked Down Not Up 21 15
5. It’s All Good 21 15
6. Rotary Rollers I 20 16
7. Looney Tunes 20 16
8. J-Birds 19 17
9. Rockets 19 17
10. All Fall Down 18 18
11. Toilet Bowlers 18 18
12. Polar Bowlers 18 18
13. Gutter Ballers 18 18
14. Bowler-Der-Dash 17 19
15. 3 Newbies Plus 1 17 19
16. Rotary Rollers II 14 22
17. Damage Control 13 23
18. 3 Guys and a Gal 12 24
19. Alley Cats 11 25
20. Gobshites 5 31
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
