hit and miss
Juillene Hewitt, left, Nancy Gibbs, Ron Boyter and John Jendral of team Hit and Miss enjoyed their night.

The BAJA Senior Bowling League had a fantastic fourth week as the bowlers showed their expertise with the first of two RED PIN nights.

Rolling a strike when the headpin was red gave bowlers a payout of $5. The pressure was on, but after the balls stopped rolling and the pins dropped, 22 bowlers rolled a strike when the headpin was red. Bruce Little rolled a strike in Bowling for Dollars, earning a lucrative $20.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

