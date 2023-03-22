Gobshites

The Gobshites: Scott Schade, Donna Harrison, Jim Carroll and Dorie Carroll are all smiles after their best night of the bowling season.

The winter league finished their season on March 16 with the position round. When all the balls stopped rolling and the pins stopped falling, there were some great moments and big moves, and all that’s left is next week's fun - awards and pizza night.

Of the twenty teams, Looney Tunes jumped from sixth to finish in second place after winning all nine points, with some help from the other teams above them. The Gobshites were mired in last place all season but had their best night by winning all nine points for the first time. In the end, team Damn 10 Pin remained in first place for all eleven weeks.



Our BAJA open bowling season will begin in April, if interested in bowling and the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?