The winter league finished their season on March 16 with the position round. When all the balls stopped rolling and the pins stopped falling, there were some great moments and big moves, and all that’s left is next week's fun - awards and pizza night.
Of the twenty teams, Looney Tunes jumped from sixth to finish in second place after winning all nine points, with some help from the other teams above them. The Gobshites were mired in last place all season but had their best night by winning all nine points for the first time. In the end, team Damn 10 Pin remained in first place for all eleven weeks.
I want to recognize our resident “professional”, Jerry Brotz Jr., whose scores of 235, 246 and 226 gave him a 707 Scratch Series, making him the all-time leader. The sister duo of Donna Harrison and Dorie Carroll both rolled games of 181, and along with Jim Carroll’s 161 and Scott Schade’s 168, the Gobshites had their best night all season.
Standings after 11 weeks:
1. Damn 10 Pin 79 20
2. Looney Tunes 61 38
3. J-Birds 60 39
4. Bowling Stones 60 39
5. Bowl-Der-Dash 58 41
6. 3 Newbies Plus 1 55 44
7. 3 Guys and a Gal 51 48
8. Damage Control 51 48
9. It’s All Good 50 49
10. Knocked Down Not Up 48 1⁄2 50 1⁄2
11. Rockets 47 1⁄2 51 1⁄2
12. Rotary Rollers I 47 52
13. Alley Cats 47 52
14. Hit and Miss 45 54
15. Gutter Ballers 45 54
16. Toilet Bowlers 44 55
17. Polar Bowlers 41 58
18. Rotary Rollers II 41 58
19. All Fall Down 36 63
20. Gobshites 23 76
Our BAJA open bowling season will begin in April, if interested in bowling and the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
