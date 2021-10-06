BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior Bowling wrapped up its ninth week of competition with lots of fun and fanfare.
Kathleen Fordney, from team Four Amigos, surprised herself and her husband, Don, by bowling a wicked 192 scratch game. Those pins didn’t have a chance in that game as the bowling ball took control and toppled them with ease. On the men’s side, Chuck Carver from team The Turkey Hunters took advantage of the day, as he settled into a groove and rolled an amazing 268. Congratulations to Kathleen and Chuck on their outstanding bowling. Their scores are something a great many of us can only dream about.
Final results were not in time for this weeks bowling summary, but I know the first place team, Lucky Strikes, struck hard and fast and turned the Sweet Rollers sour as they continued their downward spiral. Although there were a lot of ups and downs, everyone had a great time.
The winter league is coming together and anyone who would like to have some fun with great people need to contact us. We currently have 20 teams confirmed, and have room for more. The start date is Jan. 6., 2022, so plan to get up from your Lazy Boy, shake off the winter blues, and join us at the Tucson Cactus Bowl for bowling fun and fellowship.