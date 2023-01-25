BAJA’s senior winter league is well underway, and teams are beginning to exert themselves with their bowling prowess. Damn 10 Pin has jumped out to an early lead, but their first-place standing is of the slimmest margin, and they can’t afford to slack up. On our fourth week, we will have our first of two Red Pin weeks, so it will be fun for everyone.
In the third week for the men, Scratch Game leader went to Forrest Beckwith rolling a sweet 255 game, followed by Gary Peelman’s 212, and tying for third were Jim DeWilde and John Jendral’s 205. Scratch Series had Bob Clayton knocking down the pins at a very nice 574 clip, and Bruce Little and Mike Gempel tied for second place with a score of 541.
For the ladies, Amy Rowan ran away from the competition with a resounding Scratch Game of 200, and Donna Harrison and Stephanie Wagoner tied for second place, both cruising to a 172 game. Scratch Series leader went to Bonnie Williamson with a 475, followed by Linda Sand’s 457 and Cathy Yearout’s 441.
Congratulations to all bowlers for an exciting and fun-filled evening of bowling.
Standings after the 3rd week:
1. Damn 10 Pin 25 2
2. The Bowling Stones 23 4
3. Knocked Down Not Up 21 6
4. Hit and Miss 20 7
5. Rotary Rollers I 18 9
6. Bowl-Der-Dash 16 11
7. All Fall Down 16 11
8. Toilet Bowlers 16 11
9. 3 Newbies Plus 1 15 12
10. J-Birds 14 13
11. It’s All Good 14 13
12. Polar Bowlers 14 13
13. Looney Tunes 13 14
14. Gutter Ballers 11 16
15. Rockets 10 17
16. Rotary Bowlers II 6 21
17. Damage Control 6 21
18. 3 Guys and A Gal 5 22
19. Gobshites 5 22
20. Alley Cats 2 25
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
