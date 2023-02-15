With the Winter League half over, many exciting things are happening with individuals and teams.
Team 3 Newbies Plus 1 had a great night, with all members bowling above their averages on all three games while maintaining their hold on third place. Team Damn 10 Pin also won all nine points to continue their dominance at the top of the 20-team league. The second half of the season will be exciting as we head toward the end.
The men came out strong, with Craig Jackson leading the way with a scratch game of 230 and flirted with a 300 but fell off at the end. He was followed by Chuck Theisen’s 205 and Jim DeWilde’s 202. The scratch series leader was Forrest Beckwith’s 602 score. Mark Lomas had a 547, and Jim Sears rolled a 543. Rob Potter took first in the handicap series with a 707, and Steve Calton rolled a 672.
Jill Popejoy led the ladies with a 177 scratch game, with Donna Harrison and Vickey Tobey sharing second place with identical scores of 172. Scratch series went to Vickey Tobey with a 446 followed by Bonnie Williamson’s 433 and Terry Clayton's 404. Stephanie Wagoner ran away with a handicap series of 674. Rita George and Terri Calton came close, rolling scores of 659 and 652, respectively.
Standings after Week 6
1. Damn 10 Pin 45 9
2. The Bowling Stones 36 18
3. 3 Newbies Plus 1 35 19
4. Looney Tunes 34 20
5. Bowl-Der-Dash 31 23
6. Hit and Miss 31 23
7. J-Birds 30 24
8. It’s All Good 30 24
9. 3 Guys and a Gal 28 26
10. Rotary Rollers II 28 26
11. Toilet Bowlers 27 27
12. Knocked Down Not Up 25 29
13. Rotary Rollers I 24 30
14. Damage Control 24 30
15. Polar Bowlers 23 31
16. All Fall Down 23 31
17. Alley Cats 22 32
18. Rockets 19 35
19. Gutter Ballers 18 36
20. Gobshites 7 47
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone