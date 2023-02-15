3 Newbies Plus 1
Team members from 3 Newbies Plus 1 were all smiles after taking all 9 points for the evening. L-R: Russ Nichols, Daniel Camasta, Terri Calton and Steve Calton. 
 
 Ed Karnes

With the Winter League half over, many exciting things are happening with individuals and teams.

Team 3 Newbies Plus 1 had a great night, with all members bowling above their averages on all three games while maintaining their hold on third place. Team Damn 10 Pin also won all nine points to continue their dominance at the top of the 20-team league. The second half of the season will be exciting as we head toward the end.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

