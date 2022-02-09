BAJA Bowling

Ed Karnes, of team Looney Tunes, bows his head and laments as his ball heads for the gutter.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After four weeks into the BAJA Senior Bowling league, it appears the team to beat is the Rotary Bowlers, as they have set the pace and have a commanding lead. But they will have their hands full next against the Rock N Bowlers. Everyone is having a great time, with lots of fun and a little disappointment mixed in when those white sticks at the other end don’t cooperate and fall when the ball is in the pocket.

Eight teams were victorious by winning all three games and total pins for nine points: Rotary Rollers, Four Amigos, Alley Cats, Looney Tunes, Gutter Dusters, The Bowling Stones, Misfits and Phantom Strikers. Congratulations to all teams for a job well done.

Leading the men, Mike Gemple had a very nice 254 Scratch Game, with Bob Clayton at 227 and Gary Peelman with a 215. Gemple also led the men with a 586 Scratch Series, followed by Forest Beckwith’s 579 and Bob Clayton’s 571.

Linda Sand had a magnificent 179 Scratch Game to lead the women, but was followed closely by Kathleen Fordney’s 170 and Terry Clayton’s 161. Terry took the lead in Scratch Series with her 433 and Linda Sand’s 419 just squeaking out Kathleen Fordney’s 416.

Standings after four weeks:

1. Rotary Rollers 32 4

2. Four Amigos 29 7

3. The Bowling Stones 27 9

4. Misfits 23 13

5. Who Gives A Split 23 13

6. Guy and Dolls 23 13

7. Gutter Dusters 23 13

8. Rockets 22 14

9. Looney Tunes 22 14

10. Phantom Strikers 21 15

11. Rock N Bowlers 20 16

12. Damage Control 20 16

13. Keglers 16 20

14. Bowl-Der-Dash 16 20

15. Gobshites 14 ½ 21 ½

16. The Turkey Hunters 14 22

17. Alley Cats 13 23

18. Polar Bowlers 11 25

19. Spare Me 9 27

20. All Fall Down 7 ½ 28 ½

21. Nobodys 6 30

22. Toilet Bowlers 4 32

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?