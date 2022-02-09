BAJA Bowling

After four weeks into the BAJA Senior Bowling league, it appears the team to beat is the Rotary Bowlers, as they have set the pace and have a commanding lead. But they will have their hands full next against the Rock N Bowlers. Everyone is having a great time, with lots of fun and a little disappointment mixed in when those white sticks at the other end don’t cooperate and fall when the ball is in the pocket.
Eight teams were victorious by winning all three games and total pins for nine points: Rotary Rollers, Four Amigos, Alley Cats, Looney Tunes, Gutter Dusters, The Bowling Stones, Misfits and Phantom Strikers. Congratulations to all teams for a job well done.
Leading the men, Mike Gemple had a very nice 254 Scratch Game, with Bob Clayton at 227 and Gary Peelman with a 215. Gemple also led the men with a 586 Scratch Series, followed by Forest Beckwith’s 579 and Bob Clayton’s 571.
Linda Sand had a magnificent 179 Scratch Game to lead the women, but was followed closely by Kathleen Fordney’s 170 and Terry Clayton’s 161. Terry took the lead in Scratch Series with her 433 and Linda Sand’s 419 just squeaking out Kathleen Fordney’s 416.
