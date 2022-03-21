The BAJA Bowling winter league will go into the position round on March 24 after some big changes were made in the standings last Thursday. All 21 teams and members had a fantastic night of bowling, jockeying for a favorable position and end the season on a high note. With only 5 points separating the top five teams, anyone has a chance to take top honors for the season. The crazies on team Looney Tunes will have to bowl their best to hang on to first place after the position round, so it's gonna be an exciting night.
Scratch Game top score went to Chuck Carver with a 236, followed by a 212 from Gregg Hartman with Ken Strocsher and Gary Peelman tying for third with a 197. Bob Clayton took first place with a 608 Scratch Series, Mark Lomas rolled a 582 and Jim Sears 564. Jim Gaines bowled a very good 284 Handicap Game, with Rob Potter close behind with a 265, and Mark Williamson trailing with a 255. Forest Beckwith blew out the competition with an overwhelming 741 Handicap Series, with Daniel Osborn and Don Schorfhaar following with scores of 665 and 654 respectively.
Linda Sand celebrated her second “39th” birthday with a 168 Scratch Game, followed by Bonnie Williamson’s 156 and LaVonne Harkless’s 148. Scratch Series had Liz Lentini running up a 477 score, with Cathy Yearout and Terry Clayton bowling 421 and 415 respectively. Kathy Krause’s 244 Handicap Game was enough to take first place, and the 227 by Donna Wilds was enough to squeak by the 220 by Joan Linder and Cindy Schebler. Handicap Series went to Nancy Gibbs with a 674, Jenn Gaines rolling a 631 and Mary Swenson coming up with a 616.
