BAJA Bowling

With the season winding down and just three weeks remaining for the BAJA Senior Bowling league, it's crunch time to see what team can come out on top. After eight weeks, teams are making their moves as each one is trying to climb as high as possible. Top teams — The Bowling Stones and Guys and Gals — both won all their games, but the crazies on Looney Tunes also won all their points to move closer on their quest for the top spot. The next three weeks are going be exciting to watch as each team tries to make a difference.
In the eighth week, Paul Barnhart had a great 241 Scratch Game, with Jim DeWilde and Jack Knorst both bowling 201 for second and third. Bob Clayton’s 573 was enough to take first in Scratch Series, followed by Gregg Hartman’s 559 and Chuck Carver’s 528. Handicap Game honors went to Bob Gardner and his 265, Jim Sears came in with a 253, and Ken Strocsher’s 232 rounded out the top three. Mark Lomas shattered the pins for the top spot with a 665 Handicap Series, Scott Schade came in second with his 649, and a 624 put Mark Williamson in a solid third.
Top spot for the ladies in Scratch Game went to Terry Clayton and her 170, but Patti Dean and Bonnie Williamson both scored with 162 for second and third. Scratch Series top spot went to Linda Sand with her 458, followed by Liz Lentini’s 434, and a 412 by Kathy Krause. Handicap Game was really close with Rita George and Mary Swenson both rolling a 230 and barely squeaking out Donna Wilds’s 228. Handicap Series had Char Siverling rolling a 644 and just staying ahead of Terie Gemple’s 636, and Joan Keenan’s 630. Great bowling everyone.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone