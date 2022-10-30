With the season winding down, many exciting things are happening. Bowlers are going all out and teams are battling to make a strong showing.
The Lucky Rollers saw some luck come back after losing 16 of the last 18 points by taking seven of the nine potential points to remain in first place.
There were five bowlers with six games of 209 or better which has not happened before this season. Everyone is having a great time.
The men came through with high games. Forrest Beck topped them with two games of 211 and 215, Jack Knorst had a 213, Rick Keagy had a 209, Bob Clayton rolled a 211, and Stacy Michael surprised himself with a 210. Randy George led the Handicap Series with a 684, Forrest Beckwith had a 671, and Jack Knorst rounded it out with a 669. Congratulations, guys.
The ladies did their thing as well. Top high game went to Jan Karnes with a sweet 171, followed by Cathy Yearout’s 151 and Suzanne Gagin’s 149. Jan Karnes came in second place in the Handicap Series with a 635 but lost out for the top spot to Suzanne Gagin’s 637. Joy Johnson made it into third place with a great 625. Thank you for a great night, ladies.
Standings after 12 weeks:
1. Lucky Rollers 77 31
2. Bad Boys 70 38
3. Damage Control 65 43
4. Livin’ on a Spare 57 51
5. Turkey Hunters 57 51
6. Rotary Rollers 52 56
7. Knocked Down Not Up 52 56
8. Hit and Miss 43 65
9. Gutter Ballers 43 65
10. Bumper Bowlers 42 66
11. Alley Cats 30 78
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
