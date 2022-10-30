Paul

Bowling for Dollars Paul Barnhart's team Knocked Down Not Up is in seventh place in the standings after 12 weeks.

With the season winding down, many exciting things are happening. Bowlers are going all out and teams are battling to make a strong showing.

The Lucky Rollers saw some luck come back after losing 16 of the last 18 points by taking seven of the nine potential points to remain in first place.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

