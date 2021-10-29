BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
With our recent Thursday fun night, BAJA’s Senior Bowling Summer league has come to an end. It was a very enjoyable time with no-tap bowling, blinking lights on the lanes and, of course, free pizza. Our first Summer League was a rousing success with meeting new friends and sharing time together bowling.
Prize money was given out to each team and top bowlers in three categories, handicap series, handicap game and high average for both men and women. Awards were also given out to the Most Improved Bowler for men and women, with winners Stacy Michaels for the men and, for the women, Joy Johnson who improved her average a whopping 13 pins over the course of the season. Along with Vicky Torgrim, Johnson also received the “All Star” award with an average of 89 and, for the men, Herve DeVille received the “All Star” for his ending average of 90.
Awards were given out for the top bowlers on fun night. Handicap series for the men saw Chuck Carver and Jim DeWilde tie with 1170, and Sandy Michaels took the honors on the ladies side with a very good 1117. Jerry Brotz took handicap game with a 306, and Terry Clayton led the ladies with a 296.
Thank you, bowlers, for a wonderful time in the Summer league.
It has been decided to have a bowling outing on Nov. 21, and then our annual Bowl-A-Rama will be held Dec. 19 to kick start our Winter League that beings on Jan. 6, 2022.
Preparations for the Winter League are in full swing, with more bowlers being added each week. As you can see by our “All Star” bowlers, it doesn’t matter if you are good or not, it’s a fun time for everyone.
If you haven’t bowled in years, want sometime fun to do each week, and get some needed exercise, you are a candidate for BAJA Senior Bowling. For details about the upcoming outings and leagues, contact Ed Karnes at 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com.
