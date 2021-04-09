The BAJA (Born Again Sports Association) Senior Bowling League wrapped up their 9th week of play and saw the 2nd and 3rd place teams swap spots. Bowl-Der-Dash took all 9 points to overtake the Triple B’s two points, resulting in them snatching second place and only 2 points from grabbing first place! This week is “Position Week,” so Miscellaneous and Bowl-Der-Dash will bowl head to head to see who will take seize first place, unless the Triple B’s have a big night and beat them both. Position Week will determine the payout for each team, so everyone will be doing their best to move up.
Last week’s top lady bowlers were Joan Woods (with a 182 Scratch Game), Barb Cottos (522 Scratch Series and 684 Handicap Series), and Jan Furuli (243 Handicap Game) took the top two spots. Terry Clayton was a solid third in all four spots.
Top bowlers for the men included Tim Cottos (with a 245 Scratch Game and 640 Scratch Game Series), Jim DeWilde (273 Handicap Game), and Steven Wahmann (685 Handicap Series) took the honors in the top four categories. Gregg Hartman, Chuck Theisen and Daniel Osborn also landed in the top four.
Team standings after Week 9:
1st Miscellaneous 57-24
2nd Bowl-Der-Dash 55-26
3rd Triple B’s 51-30
4th Misfits 47-34
5th Looney Tunes 46-35
6th All Fall Down 42-39
7th Damage Control 42-39
8th Toilet Bowlers 41-40
9th Keglers 17-64
If anyone is interested in BAJA Bowling or subbing, contact Ed Karnes, 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com.
BAJA Senior Bowling is played every Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Cactus Bowl in Tucson. For more information on BAJA Bowling, go to bajasportingclub.org.