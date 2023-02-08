There were some pleasant surprises as week five ended for the league. Terri Calton of team 3 Newbies Plus 1 rolled a beautiful 199 scratch game, well above her 103 average. What a wild time the team had after that display. They went home on top of the world. Team Looney Tunes squeaked out a 5-4 victory over the number one team Damn 10 Pin to make it a positive night for them.
Some scores for the men: scratch game went to Bruce Little with a 237 followed by Gary Thompson’s 229 and Steve Pallister’s 216. Steve’s 146 average didn’t hold him back as he ranked among the top bowlers for night. Scratch series had Jerry Brotz, Jr. leading the pack with a 611 series, with Bob Clayton falling short with a 593, and close behind him was Gary Thompson’s 591. The handicap series went to Steve Pallister with a 696 series. Ron Darrah scored a 666, and Stacy Michaels finished with a score of 651.
For the ladies, Terri Calton ran away with the top spot with her 199 scratch game overshadowing Stephanie Wagoner’s 174, with Jill Popejoy and Linda Sand tying for third with a scores of 166. Scratch series had Bonnie Williamson leading the way with a score of 458 followed closely by Sandy Michaels' 457 and Cathy Yearout’s 443. Handicap series had Sharon Malanczuk on top with a 665, Sandy Michaels had a 661, and close behind was Terri Calton’s 660.
Great job everyone.
Standings after week 5:
1. Damn 10 Pin 36 9
2. J-Birds 30 15
3. The Bowling Stones 29 16
4. Toilet Bowlers 27 18
5. Bowl-Der-Dash 26 19
6. 3 Newbies Plus 1 26 19
7. Knocked Down Not Up 25 20
8. Looney Tunes 25 20
9. Hit and Miss 24 21
10. All Fall Down 23 22
11. Rotary Rollers II 23 22
12. It’s All Good 21 24
13. Polar Bowlers 21 24
14. Rotary Rollers I 20 25
15. Damage Control 20 25
16. 3 Guys & A Gal 19 26
17. Gutter Ballers 18 27
18. Rockets 17 28
19. Alley Cats 13 32
20. Gobshites 7 38
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
