Damn 10 Pin

Bowlers on the top team Damn 10 Pin. Dennis Grimm, left, Craig Jackson, Gregg “Triple G” Hartman and Forrest Beckwith.

 Ed Karnes

There were some pleasant surprises as week five ended for the league. Terri Calton of team 3 Newbies Plus 1 rolled a beautiful 199 scratch game, well above her 103 average. What a wild time the team had after that display. They went home on top of the world. Team Looney Tunes squeaked out a 5-4 victory over the number one team Damn 10 Pin to make it a positive night for them.

Some scores for the men: scratch game went to Bruce Little with a 237 followed by Gary Thompson’s 229 and Steve Pallister’s 216. Steve’s 146 average didn’t hold him back as he ranked among the top bowlers for night. Scratch series had Jerry Brotz, Jr. leading the pack with a 611 series, with Bob Clayton falling short with a 593, and close behind him was Gary Thompson’s 591. The handicap series went to Steve Pallister with a 696 series. Ron Darrah scored a 666, and Stacy Michaels finished with a score of 651.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

