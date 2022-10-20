As the BAJA Bowling league winds down with only four weeks to go, the Lucky Rollers, who have dominated the top spot, have begun to falter.

They have been in the top spot since the first week but have now won only two of the last 18 points available. The Bad Boys and Damage Control are gaining ground, so it's looking like the next weeks will be very interesting.



