As the BAJA Bowling league winds down with only four weeks to go, the Lucky Rollers, who have dominated the top spot, have begun to falter.
They have been in the top spot since the first week but have now won only two of the last 18 points available. The Bad Boys and Damage Control are gaining ground, so it's looking like the next weeks will be very interesting.
Craig Jackson went far beyond his abilities, rolling a fantastic 702 Handicap Series, and left Bruce Little’s 684 and Gary Peelman’s 623 in the dust. Harry Johnson led the way in Handicap Game with a 252, and Mike Gempel’s 244 squeaked by Ken Strocsher’s 242.
The ladies did very well, with Terry Clayton leading the Handicap Game with a 235. Amber O’Doherty’s 217 wasn’t enough, and ended up in third place behind Teri Gempel’s 218. Handicap Series was close, but Alma De La Melena ruled the roost with a 629 followed by Nancy Green’s 621 and Sherry Darrah’s 610. Congratulations to all bowlers for a great afternoon of bowling.
Team standings after 11 weeks:
1. Lucky Rollers 70 29
2. Bad Boys 63 36
3. Damage Control 58 41
4. Livin’ on a Spare 57 42
5. Knocked Down Not Up 50 49
6. Turkey Hunters 48 51
7. Rotary Rollers 45 54
8. Hit and Miss 41 58
9. Gutter Ballers 41 58
10. Bumper Bowlers 40 59
11. Alley Cats 30 69
Plans are being made for BAJA’s annual Bowl-A-Rama on Dec. 18, so if you want to give it a try, then put it on your calendar now and be ready.
For information on the Bowl-A-Rama, Bowling, and the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
