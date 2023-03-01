The second of two red pin nights ended with 17 bowlers rolling a strike with the red head pin. Each bowler received a $5 prize for doing so. The league's top team all season, Damn 10 Pin wiped off the dust from last week's disaster to win seven of the nine points and landed in first place alone.
Highlighting some unknown bowlers, Jim Gaines rolled a 203, which is 70 pins above his average of 133, and Mark Lomas went a little extra with a score of 245, 72 pins above his average 173. Leone Powers bowled a game of 150, putting her 43 pins above her average of 107. With an average of 124, Dorie Carroll rolled a very nice 169, landing her 45 pins above her average. With a game of 183 and 44 pins above average, Linda Sand showed she can roll a good ball as well as anyone. Jim Carroll started bowling a year ago and ended his first season with an average under 90, but with perseverance has increased that to 115. The same goes for Jen Burke, who has increased her average from 70 to around 100, and they all are having fun to go along with it.
Standings after Week 8
1. Damn 10 Pin 52 20
2. J-Birds 48 24
3. The Bowling Stones 47 25
4. Bowl-Der-Dash 47 25
5. Looney Tunes 41 31
6. 3 Newbies Plus 1 41 31
7. 3 Guy and a Gal 37 35
8. It’s All Good 36 36
9. Damage Control 36 36
10. Knocked Down Not Up 36 36
11. Toilet Bowlers 36 36
12. Rotary Rollers II 35 37
13. Rotary Rollers I 35 37
14. Hit and Miss 33 39
15. Polar Bowlers 33 39
16. Rockets 33 39
17. All Fall Down 32 40
18. Gutter Ballers 27 45
19. Alley Cats 26 46
20. Gobshites 9 63
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
