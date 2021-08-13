If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) began their first ever Summer Bowling League on August 5 and it will run for 12 weeks. The Summer BAJA Bowling League is an unsanctioned league designed to give members an opportunity to enjoy an indoor activity during the heat of summer.
Our Summer League began with 10 teams of four, consisting of all men, all women, or a combination of both, and the season start was a resounding success to say the least. A well-favored, fun time was had by all, and the season was off to a rousing start with more to come. With 40 bowlers with all levels of play, we all can agree that camaraderie is the highest on everyone’s list. Our bowling scores are second.
After the first night of play, team Four Amigos came out on top with an 8 – 1 total. Top men in Scratch Series were Tim Cottos with a 600, followed by Chuck Carver with a 539, and Gregg Hartman coming up with a 514. Scratch Game saw Bob Clayton with a 197, Gary HARKLESS rolling a 189 and Rick Keagy’s 172.
The women in Scratch Series saw Annette Gardner taking first by one pin with a 425, followed by Joan Woods coming up short with a 424 and Nancy Green cruising with 398. Top Scratch Game was Dorie Carroll with an amazing 173 game, followed by Cathy Yearout with a 149 and Mary Jacobs with a 139. Way to go bowlers!
We are still looking for subs. If you are interested, please contact Ed at tet68vn@hotmail.com, or 520-279-1521.
BAJA also offers a winter league beginning in January. Again, if interested, please contact Ed.
Thank you, BAJA members, for your bowling support.