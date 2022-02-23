BAJA Bowling

Jerry Brotz looks for a strike on the red head pin for a little cash.

Week six of the BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior bowling league proved to be a fun time as it is now half way through the winter bowling season. The standings became more shuffled as the top team, Rotary Rollers, only won two of the nine points, and the Bowling Stones won seven to take over the lead. Teams Keglers, Polar Bowlers, Toilet Bowlers, Bowl-Der-Dash and Rockets won all nine points and it made the season, as the little German on the show “Laugh-In” would say, “very interesting.” The halfway night was highlighted by placing a red pin in each rack, and if a bowler came up with the head pin being red then bowled a strike the bowler won $5. There were 19 bowlers who went home with a little more than they came with.

Chuck Carver came away with all the top spots for the men with a 268 Scratch Game, 680 Scratch Series, 282 Handicap Game and a 722 Handicap Series. Behind Chuck were Paul Barnhart with a 229 Scratch Game and Bob Clayton’s 219. Jim Sears rolled a 600 Scratch Series and Paul Barnhart had a 592. Handicap Game saw Mark Williamson bowl a 262 and Vic Albertini rolling a 245. Pete Swenson’s 656 and Dick Keenan’s 639 took second and third in the Handicap Series.

For the ladies, Cathy Yearout took the top spot with a 159 Scratch game, but just squeaked by Liz Lentini’s 158 and Kathleen Fordney’s 157. Cathy also was tops in the Scratch Series with a 447, followed by Terry Clayton’s 431 and Bonnie Williamson’s 425. Jen Burke took top honors in the Handicap Game with a 231, with Jenn Gaines just topping Donna Harrison’s 225 with a Handicap Game of 226. Jenn Gaines’s 643 was good enough to take the lead in Handicap Series. Marie Mantia was second with a 633 and Jen Burke rounded it out with a 617. If the name Mantia sounds familiar, it’s because Marie’s grandson, Joey, has so far won a Bronze medal in the Winter Olympics for team pursuit in speed skating.

Team standings after week 6

1. The Bowling Stones 43 11

2. Rotary Rollers 41 13

3. Rockets 40 14

4. Phantom Strikers 37 17

5. Damage Control 34 20

6. Four Amigos 33 21

7. Misfits 33 21

8. Looney Tunes 33 21

9. Guys and Gals 32 22

10. Keglers 29 25

11. Who Gives A Split 27 27

12. Bowl-Der-Dash 25 29

13. Gutter Dusters 25 29

14. The Turkey Hunters 23 31

15. Rock N Bowlers 22 32

16. Gobshites 21 ½ 32 ½

17. Toilet Bowlers 20 34

18. Polar Bowlers 20 34

19. Alley Cats 15 39

20. Nobodys 15 39

21. Spare Me 11 43

22. Bye

