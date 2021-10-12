BAJA Bowling

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BAJA’s (Born Again Jocks Association) Senior Bowling League met on Oct. 7 for its 10th week of competition, with a lot at stake for all the teams. Thursday, Oct. 14, will be the position round to determine the final positions of the 10 teams, and everyone is trying to bowl their best to help their team move up in the standings.
Due to results being delayed and yours truly having to leave town early on Friday morning, standings for the 10th week are not available, but the first and second place teams, Lucky Strikes and Damage Control, are still neck and neck for the top spot and will play each other on Oct. 14 to determine the league champion.
Team and individual awards will be given out on Oct. 21 during the final night of Summer League bowling, and our Pizza/Fun night, as we celebrate a very successful end to our Summer League.
Work has started on our annual Winter League, and it is beginning to look like one of our biggest yet. If you are interested in bowling with some very nice people, contact Ed Karnes at 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com for more details about BAJA Senior Bowling and how you can overcome winter blues with some indoor fun.
Check out the BAJA Sporting club website at bajasportingclub.org for more information on club happenings as we celebrate our 25th anniversary of fun and service.