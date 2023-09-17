Into its third week of play, the league had one of its most exciting times as bowlers stepped up the pace and some teams made big moves in the standings. The 50/50 pot was given out in a different format with prizes of $20, $30 and two of $50. There was great expectation from everyone as the numbers were called. Ron Darrah won the $20 prize, Bill Worth took the $30 prize with Kim Hehe and Gary Peelman taking the two $50 prizes. Congratulations to the winners and everyone that participated. It was announced that on the sixth week, we will have our Red Pin night. We have an exciting, fun-loving league.
For the men, Gary Thompson came away with the high scratch game of 223 followed by Ed Clark’s 198 and Jim DeWilde’s 192. Scratch Series went to Carlos Cabral with a 616 followed by John Jendral’s 555 and tied for third were Bill Worth and Gregg Hartman with a series of 505.
On the ladies' side, scratch game went to Karin Davis as her 169 led the way and was followed closely by Marie Mantia’s 165 and a score of 141 put Pam Amburgy in third. Cathy Yearout took high honors in Scratch Series with a very nice 480. Following Cathy, Nancy Gibbs bowled a nice 424 and Kathleen DeBold came in third with a 412.
A big thank you to all the bowlers and their contributions to a fun time for everyone. For more information about BAJA Senior Bowling and other activities, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or call 520-279-1521.
Standings after Week 3:
1. Living On a Spare 19 8
2. Damn 10 Pin 18 9
3. Rotary Rollers I 18 9
4. Damage Control 16 11
5. Gutter Ballers 16 11
6. Two Guys & Two Gals 16 11
7. Alley-Holics 15 12
8. Rotary Rollers II 15 12
9. Lucky Rollers 11 16
10. Hit and Miss 11 16
11. Breaking Point 11 16
12. Alley Cats 10 17
13. Four Play 7 20
14. Gutter Girls 6 21
