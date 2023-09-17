IMG_2909.jpg

Team Alley Cats enjoyed their night of bowling. Left to right: Randy George, Rita George, Jill Popejoy and Pam Amburgy.

Into its third week of play, the league had one of its most exciting times as bowlers stepped up the pace and some teams made big moves in the standings. The 50/50 pot was given out in a different format with prizes of $20, $30 and two of $50. There was great expectation from everyone as the numbers were called. Ron Darrah won the $20 prize, Bill Worth took the $30 prize with Kim Hehe and Gary Peelman taking the two $50 prizes. Congratulations to the winners and everyone that participated. It was announced that on the sixth week, we will have our Red Pin night. We have an exciting, fun-loving league.

For the men, Gary Thompson came away with the high scratch game of 223 followed by Ed Clark’s 198 and Jim DeWilde’s 192. Scratch Series went to Carlos Cabral with a 616 followed by John Jendral’s 555 and tied for third were Bill Worth and Gregg Hartman with a series of 505.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

