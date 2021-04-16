BAJA Bowling

The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) Senior Bowling League ended its bowling season with a fantastic “Pizza/Fun night” that included awards and great bowling. Free pizza and bowling 9 pin no-tap made for a full tummy and high scores, with awards going to the high game and high series for both men and women.
For the men, high game and $40 went to Rick Keagy with a 268 game, and Tim Cottos with his 676 series took home $34. For the ladies, Terry Clayton received her $40 by rolling a 252 game, and Cathy Yearout’s 572 series earned her the $34 prize.
BAJA Sporting Club hats were given out to those who had not received one when they joined the BAJA Sporting Club.
Final results for the season saw Bowl-Der-Dash take the top spot on the final night, followed by Miscellaneous, Misfits, Looney Tunes, Damage Control, All Fall Down, Toilet Bowlers and Keglers, with each team receiving a percentage of the prize pool.
Receiving $10 apiece were the man and woman who came in as winners in the top four positions. Tim Cottos, for the men, came in with a Scratch Series of 768; Marc Lomas, with a 247, took Scratch Game; Handicap Series was taken by Rick Keagy with a 744, and a Handicap Game of 260 was rolled by Stephen Wahman.
Joan Woods score of 532 was good enough to take the Scratch Series. Cathy Yearout had a 200 Scratch Game; Barb Cottos, with her 684, won the Handicap Series; and Sandy Michael took the Handicap Game with a 245.
High average for the season went to Tim Cottos with a 205 and Joan Woods with a 151. Most improved pins went to Gregg Hartman, who increased his average from the first night by 31 pins, and Cathy Yearout, who rolled her way to a 16-pin increase.
Two “All Stars” were awarded with a special pin as they fell short of the 100 average. Herve DeVille came in with an average of 91, and Gigi Haase rolled to an average of 95. Herve and Gigi were moving up each week but just fell short in the end.
Congratulations to all bowlers who made this season a very successful and fun time for all.
The BAJA Senior Bowling League will be having outings all through the summer and fall with the first one on May 23rd at 12:30. These outings are open to anyone that wants to enjoy a little activity with a group of fantastic people. To be a part of these summer and fall outings, please contact Ed Karnes at 520-279- 1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com. Also, go to bajasportingclub.org to find out more about BAJA and activities such as golf and softball.