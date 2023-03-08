The ladies of team It’s All Good (Vickey Tobey, Terri Blackwood, Stephanie Wagoner and Lynda Redfern) are showing off their new bowling shirts and bowling prowess in the first game against team Looney Tunes.
The winter bowling season is winding down, with only one week left before our position round on the Mar. 16.
Team Damn 10 Pin has dominated, holding the top spot since the first week. Team members Craig Jackson, Dennis Grimm, Forrest Beckwith and Gregg “Triple G” Hartman have done what they needed to remain at the top.
This week we will highlight some excellent scores from week nine.
Topping all bowlers, Harry Johnson of team Gutter Ballers rolled a nice 210, but what made it so great is the score was 87 pins over his average. Well done, Harry. Jerry Brotz, Jr., on the J-Birds, carries a 205 average and continued his strong bowling with games of 211, 216 and 195. Time to turn pro, Jerry. On Damn 10 Pin, Dennis Grimm’s score of 234 was 69 pins over his average and Triple G Hartman was 71 pins over his average with a 244.
The ladies weren’t to be outdone, as Joan Keenan’s 167 was a big 49 pins above her average. She was followed by Pam Amburgy’s score of 158, 46 pins above her average. Terri Calton rolled a 156, a good 42 pins above her average, and Linda Sand went 41 pins above her average with a score of 181.
Standings after nine weeks:
1. Damn 10 Pin 61 20
2. The Bowling Stones 54 27
3. Bowl-Der-Dash 54 27
4. J-Birds 50 31
5. 3 Newbies Plus 1 50 31
6. Looney Tunes 48 33
7. Damage Control 45 26
8. 3 Guys and a Gal 44 37
9. Rotary Rollers II 39 42
10. It’s All Good 38 43
11. Toilet Bowlers 38 43
12. Hit and Miss 38 43
13. Rockets 37 44
14. Rotary Rollers I 37 44
15. Knocked Down not Up 36 45
16. Polar Bowlers 35 46
17. Gutter Ballers 34 47
18. All Fall Down 32 49
19. Alley Cats 31 50
20. Gobshites 9 72
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone