It's All Good

The ladies of team It’s All Good (Vickey Tobey, Terri Blackwood, Stephanie Wagoner and Lynda Redfern) are showing off their new bowling shirts and bowling prowess in the first game against team Looney Tunes. 

 Ed Karnes

The winter bowling season is winding down, with only one week left before our position round on the Mar. 16.

Team Damn 10 Pin has dominated, holding the top spot since the first week. Team members Craig Jackson, Dennis Grimm, Forrest Beckwith and Gregg “Triple G” Hartman have done what they needed to remain at the top.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

