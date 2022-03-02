BAJA Bowling

Bowlers picture from left are Judy Keagy, Cathy Yearout, Rick Keagy, Jim Carroll, Scott Schade and Donna Harrison, with Rick thinking he should have had a strike.

The seventh week of the BAJA Senior Bowling league continues the changes that started with the fifth week, and the standings are volatile right now with no one team taking charge. This makes for a very exciting four weeks that remain in the competitive season. The Bowling Stones and Phantom Strikers teams are narrowly holding onto the top two spots, and the Rotary Rollers and Rockets are struggling, allowing the Guys and Gals to come close with their sweep on Thursday.

Seven men scored marks to get into the top spots as Jim Sears led the way with a 236 Scratch Game, and Chuck Carver’s 224 squeaked out Pat Siverling’s 222. Scratch Series went to Carver and his 631, with Paul Barnhart coming in second with a 604, and third went to Gary Peelman’s 574. Pat Siverling rolled a 271 to top the Handicap Game, Jim Sears had a nice 254, with Bill Worth and Ron Darrah both tied for third with a 237. Ron Darrah snuck in to take the top spot in Handicap Series with a 699, followed with Pat Siverling’s 693 and Chuck Carver’s 655.

LaVonne Harkless had a great night rolling to the top with a 180 Scratch Game, Liz Lentini came close with a 178, and Cathy Yearout bowling a 169 came in third. Liz Lentini ran away with a fantastic 490 Scratch Series, and LaVonne Harkless’s 466 and Bonnie Williamson’s 462 couldn’t contend. Handicap Game went to Harkless and her 242, with Liz Lentini and Rita George battling it out for second and third with 232 and 230 respectively. LaVonne Harkless and Liz Lentini tied for first with a nice 652 Handicap Series, with Bonnie Williamson taking third with a 636.

For information on BAJA Senior Bowling outings and leagues, contact Ed Karnes at te68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

Team standing after 7 weeks:

1. The Bowling Stones 50 13

2. Phantom Strikers 44 19

3. Rotary Rollers 43 20

4. Rockets 42 21

5. Guys and Gals 41 22

6. Looney Tunes 40 23

7. Damage Control 39 24

8. Who Gives a Split 36 27

9. Four Amigos 35 28

10. Misfits 33 30

11. The Turkey Hunters 32 31

12. Keglers 29 34

13. Polar Bowlers 29 34

14. Bowl-Der-Dash 27 36

15. Gobshites 25 ½ 37 ½

16. Gutter Dusters 25 38

17. Rock N Bowlers 22 41

18. Alley Cats 22 41

19. Toilet Bowlers 20 43

20. Spare Me 20 43

21. Nobodys 15 48

22. Bye 0 0

