BAJA Bowling

The seventh week of the BAJA Senior Bowling league continues the changes that started with the fifth week, and the standings are volatile right now with no one team taking charge. This makes for a very exciting four weeks that remain in the competitive season. The Bowling Stones and Phantom Strikers teams are narrowly holding onto the top two spots, and the Rotary Rollers and Rockets are struggling, allowing the Guys and Gals to come close with their sweep on Thursday.
Seven men scored marks to get into the top spots as Jim Sears led the way with a 236 Scratch Game, and Chuck Carver’s 224 squeaked out Pat Siverling’s 222. Scratch Series went to Carver and his 631, with Paul Barnhart coming in second with a 604, and third went to Gary Peelman’s 574. Pat Siverling rolled a 271 to top the Handicap Game, Jim Sears had a nice 254, with Bill Worth and Ron Darrah both tied for third with a 237. Ron Darrah snuck in to take the top spot in Handicap Series with a 699, followed with Pat Siverling’s 693 and Chuck Carver’s 655.
LaVonne Harkless had a great night rolling to the top with a 180 Scratch Game, Liz Lentini came close with a 178, and Cathy Yearout bowling a 169 came in third. Liz Lentini ran away with a fantastic 490 Scratch Series, and LaVonne Harkless’s 466 and Bonnie Williamson’s 462 couldn’t contend. Handicap Game went to Harkless and her 242, with Liz Lentini and Rita George battling it out for second and third with 232 and 230 respectively. LaVonne Harkless and Liz Lentini tied for first with a nice 652 Handicap Series, with Bonnie Williamson taking third with a 636.
For information on BAJA Senior Bowling outings and leagues, contact Ed Karnes at te68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
