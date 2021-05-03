BAJA Bowling

The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) Senior Bowling league is hosting bowling outings this summer and fall beginning on May 23 at 1 p.m.
These outings will be at Cactus Bowl in Tucson, and there has been a lot of talk on having a Summer/Fall league, which will be determined and announced on or before the May outing.
The regular season that ended on April 15 was a great success, considering the COVID pandemic, with the league bowlers raising more than $360 for Continental Elementary School and the Community Food Bank Green Valley, along with some great bowling fun.
If anyone would like to bowl in an outing or a league, you can contact Ed Karnes at 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com to get the details. You can also go to the bajasportingclub.org website for more information on the BAJA Sporting Club and its activities in golf and softball, as well as its community services and outreach.