Baja

BAJA bowlers enjoyed pizza and a fun evening of bowling.

 Ed Karnes

BAJA’s Senior Bowling league ended its winter season with a blast as the bowlers enjoyed free pizza, no tap bowling and a fantastic evening with great company.

Many bowlers had a great evening, with Gary Thompson bowling a 297 to win top honors. Forrest Beckwith went beyond his normal abilities with a 815 series, Bruce Little rolled a 278 and a series score of 795. During the season, Jerry Brotz Jr. had high average, averaging a spectacular 209.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?