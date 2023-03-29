BAJA’s Senior Bowling league ended its winter season with a blast as the bowlers enjoyed free pizza, no tap bowling and a fantastic evening with great company.
Many bowlers had a great evening, with Gary Thompson bowling a 297 to win top honors. Forrest Beckwith went beyond his normal abilities with a 815 series, Bruce Little rolled a 278 and a series score of 795. During the season, Jerry Brotz Jr. had high average, averaging a spectacular 209.
For the ladies, Cathy Yearout finished with an average of 146. On our fun night, Linda Sand bowled a 215 game but led women with a 607 series. Terry Clayton rolled a 178 in the first game, Bonnie Williamson rolled a 222 in the second game, and a 240 in the third. Nancy Gibbs had a very nice 180 in the third. All the winners received a nice payday of $42.
For the season, Stacy Michaels was the most improved man as his average increased by 16.55 pins and Sharon Malanczuk upped her average by 16.07 to lead the ladies.
The handicap series went to Mark Williamson with a 728, and Donna Harrison bowled a 676. The handicap games went to Rob Potter with a game of 285 and Terri Calton with a 286.
A big thank you to all bowlers for making this season most enjoyable.
We will have two open bowling dates each month during the summer for anyone who wants to try it or just to stay out of the summer heat before we start a 12-week Fall League beginning on August 31. All outings will be on a Sunday at 1 p.m., with our first outing on April 16.
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
