The BAJA bowling league has completed 10 weeks of the summer season with some changes in the making.
It seems luck is running out for team “Lucky Rollers” as they were hard pressed by the “Turkey Hunters” and were “lucky” to pull out the last game to win only two of the nine points available. Their first-place position is in jeopardy.
There are some great scores to report.
For the men, Carlos Cabral led the bowlers with a 221 High Scratch Game and closed out a big night with a 707 High Handicap Series. Ed Clark’s 209 High Scratch Game was enough to take second ahead of Mike Gempel’s 199. Ed Clark also bowled a 677 High Handicap Series to take second in that category.
For the ladies, Jill Popejoy rolled the top two High Scratch Games with a 188 and a 161 but was second in High Handicap Series with a 629, just one point ahead of Roxeann Teiper’s 628. Teri Gempel’s 153 High Scratch Game was third, but her bowling was good enough to give her the top spot in High Handicap Series with a 677 score.
Standings after 10 weeks:
1. Lucky Rollers 70 20
2. Bad Boys 56 34
3. Damage Control 56 34
4. Livin’ on a Spare 52 38
5. Knocked Down Not Up 46 44
6. Gutter Ballers 46 44
7. Turkey Hunters 41 49
8. Hit and Miss 39 51
9. Rotary Rollers 38 52
10. Bumper Bowlers 31 59
11. Alley Cats 30 60
For info on the BAJA Sporting Club, its many activities and Senior Bowling, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or call 520-279-1521.
