The BAJA bowling league has completed 10 weeks of the summer season with some changes in the making.

It seems luck is running out for team “Lucky Rollers” as they were hard pressed by the “Turkey Hunters” and were “lucky” to pull out the last game to win only two of the nine points available. Their first-place position is in jeopardy.



For info on the BAJA Sporting Club, its many activities and Senior Bowling, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or call 520-279-1521.

