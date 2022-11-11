With only one week to go in determining the final standings for the BAJA senior bowling league, change has occurred with the top three positions.
The top two teams heading into week 14 — Lucky Rollers and Bad Boys — lost all nine points. Damage Control won seven points, moving them into second place heading into the Position Round. Rick Keagy’s team has been consistent all season, and now it finds itself battling for the top spot with powerhouse Lucky Rollers. All three teams will be watching scores next week.
The top three bowlers for Scratch Game were Forrest Beckwith’s 236, Gary Thompson’s 223 and Bob Clayton’s 213. Scratch Series leaders found Mike Gempel leading the way with a 615. Forrest Beckwith and Bob Clayton rounded out the second and third spots with 589 and 572, respectively. Handicap Series leaders were Mike Gempel with a 699, followed by Paul Barnhart, who squeaked out Gary Thompson by one pin, 657 to 656.
For the ladies, Cathy Yearout was tops in both the Scratch Game, 173, and Scratch Series, 462. Roxeann Teiper’s 145 and Terry Clayton’s 140 took second and third for Scratch Games. Roxeann Teiper’s Scratch Series score of 384 put her in second place ahead of Nancy Gibbs’s 367. The Handicap Series' top three finishers were Sherry Darrah taking the lead with a 662, followed by Jen Burke’s 626 and Joy Johnson’s 608.
Congratulations to all bowlers.
Standings after 14 weeks:
1. Lucky Rollers 86 40
2. Damage Control 81 45
3. Bad Boys 79 47
4. Livin’ On a Spare 73 53
5. Rotary Rollers 66 60
6. Turkey Hunters 64 62
7. Knocked Down not Up 61 65
8. Bumper Bowlers 51 75
9. Hit and Miss 50 76
10. Gutter Ballers 47 79
11. Alley Cats 34 92
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
