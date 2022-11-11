Livin on a Spare team

Livin’ On a Spare team members Brenda Thompson (our 50/50 lady), left, Gary Thompson, Teri Gempel, Mike Gempel and Carlos Cabral had the team in fourth place after 14 weeks.

 Ed Karnes

With only one week to go in determining the final standings for the BAJA senior bowling league, change has occurred with the top three positions.

The top two teams heading into week 14 ⁠— Lucky Rollers and Bad Boys ⁠— lost all nine points. Damage Control won seven points, moving them into second place heading into the Position Round. Rick Keagy’s team has been consistent all season, and now it finds itself battling for the top spot with powerhouse Lucky Rollers. All three teams will be watching scores next week.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

