Things can change quickly, as demonstrated after week seven of the BAJA Winter bowling league competition. The top team all season, Damn 10 Pin, took a spill this week as they lost all the points and now find themselves in a tie with The Bowling Stones, who took all their points for the night.
With four more weeks of competition in the season, anything can happen. Rob Potter continued his hot bowling with a nice 215 game. He has multiple weeks with at least one game over that precious 200 score.
With all but two teams reporting, Jerry Brotz Jr. came away with a 227 scratch game followed closely by Herb Sands' 225 and Mark Williamson’s 220. Mike Gempel’s 690 handicap series was second behind Mark Williamson’s 728. Kevin Malanczuk came in in third with a score of 684.
Bonnie Williamson’s Scratch Game of 167 led the ladies. Linda Sand rolled a 157 and Nancy Green, with a 154, rolled into second and third place respectively. In the Handicap Series, Sharon Malanczuk had a very nice 684, with Nancy Green rolling a 628, and coming up third was Mary Swenson’s 620.
Standings after 7 weeks
1. Damn 10 Pin 45 18
2. The Bowling Stones 45 18
3. Looney Tunes 41 22
4. J-Birds 39 24
5. Bowl-Der-Dash 38 25
6. 3 Newbies Plus 1 37 26
7. Rotary Rollers II 35 28
8. 3 Guys and a Gal 35 28
9. It’s All Good 34 29
10. Hit and Miss 33 30
11. Rotary Rollers I 31 32
12. Knocked Down Not Up 29 34
13. Toilet Bowlers 29 34
14. Damage Control 29 34
15. Rockets 28 35
16. Polar Bowlers 28 35
17. Alley Cats 24 39
18. All Fall Down 23 40
19. Gutter Ballers 20 43
20. Gobshites 7 56
If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
