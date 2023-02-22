kilts
Ron Darrah, left, wore his kilt and other team members Rob Potter, Nancy Green and Bruce Little of teams Rotary Rollers I and Rotary Rollers II followed suit.
 Ed Karnes

Things can change quickly, as demonstrated after week seven of the BAJA Winter bowling league competition. The top team all season, Damn 10 Pin, took a spill this week as they lost all the points and now find themselves in a tie with The Bowling Stones, who took all their points for the night.

With four more weeks of competition in the season, anything can happen. Rob Potter continued his hot bowling with a nice 215 game. He has multiple weeks with at least one game over that precious 200 score.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

