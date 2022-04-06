BAJA Bowling

With the Pizza Fun night on March 31, the Winter bowling season came to a raucous end as the teams and individuals received prize monies and awards. Everyone had a great time bowling 9 pin no-tap, with 71 bowlers eating free pizza and two bowling no-tap 300 games.
There were four winning spots, men’s and women’s high score for each game and then the High Series for the night. In the first game, Bob Clayton scored a 285 for the men, and for the women, Liz Lentini rolled a 261. The second game had Linda Sand leading the women with a 233, and for the men, Jim Sears and Jack Knorst both cruised to no-tap 300 games with Jim Sears taking the win. The third and final game of the night had Gregg Hartman rolling a 278 and Bonnie Williamson had a 253 for the ladies. Jack Knorst won the High Series for the men with a 799 and, for the ladies, Kathy Krause rolled a nice 631 series.
The top team for the season were the crazies, Dick and Joan Keenan and Ed and Jan Karnes of Team Looney Tunes, accumulating 74 points to win by 4 over the Bowling Stones of Mark and Bonnie Williamson and Mike and Terie Gemple. For the season, High Handicap Game for the men went to Jim Gaines with a 284 and Juillene Hewitt’s 246 for the women. High Handicap Series went to Forest Beckwith’s 741 and Liz Lentini’s 697. High Averages were Chuck Carver with a 193 and Cathy Yearout with a 152. Most improved bowler, men and women, were Dick Keenan improving by 10 pins and Jennie Gaines by 13 pins. The final prize position was for lowest averages and that went to Jen Burke’s 73 for the women and an 84 average for Rob Jackson. Both bowlers received a one hour bowling lesson certificate compliments of Russ’s Bowling Shop at Cactus Bowl.
To the all the bowlers this past season, I want to say “Thank You” for a very enjoyable time and making the season the best ever.
Have no fear, for there will be more bowling coming up so if you missed out on the fantastic season get ready to join us as we go forward into the Summer and Fall. Our first monthly outing will be on April 10. For more information on BAJA Senior Bowling, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521. Have a look at the BAJA Sporting Club website at bajasportingclub.org to see what is happening in the BAJA community.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone