BAJA Bowling

With only four weeks left in the BAJA Senior Bowling Summer league, two teams are strutting their stuff and appear to be taking charge in the league standings. Damage Control and Lucky Strikes are bowling neck to neck for the top spot. With only one point separating the two teams, it's time for some teams to step up and play the spoiler.
For the men, Chuck Carver led the way with a sweet 605 Scratch Series, and Bob Clayton came on strong and knocked the pins crazy with a 221 Scratch Game. For the Handicap Series, Dennis Lowe came up with a 619, and Randy George made the list this week with a 239 Handicap Game.
On the ladies side, Scratch Series went to Cathy Yearout as she continued her great bowling with a 487. Cathy’s 139 average is only one pin from the top as she challenges Barb Cottos’s 140 for the top lady bowler. Scratch Game went to Annette Gardner’s very nice 186. With the handicap, Jill Popejoy rolled a fantastic 671 Handicap Series, more than 50 pins higher than the men’s Handicap Series. Watch out, Mr. Lowe. Handicap Game went to Judy Keagy’s 236. Way to go ladies.
The Sweet Rollers missed yours truly, as they were hunted down by The Turkey Hunters and lost all nine points. Team Damage Control took control of the Baja Buddies and swept the night.
Team Standings after 7 fun weeks:
1st: Damage Control 47 16
2nd: Lucky Strikes 46 17
3rd: Sweet Rollers 34 29
4th: Four Amigos 34 29
5th: The Turkey Hunters 33 30
6th: Baja Buddies 30 33
7th: Spare Me 28 35
8th: Gutter Ballers 28 35
9th: Alley Cats 18 45
10th: Toilet Bowlers 17 46
For more information on the BAJA Senior bowling leagues and outings, contact Ed Karnes at 520-279-1521 or tet68vn@hotmail.com. The BAJA Sporting Club is open to anyone over 50 and offers golf, bowling, softball, miniature golf, corn hole (bean bag toss) and other social events. BAJA is active in community outreach with the Green Valley food bank and Continental School. Check out the BAJA website, bajasportingclub.org, for more information.