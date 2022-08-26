BAJA Bowling

The BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior Bowling League is in full swing and, with three weeks under their belts, the bowlers are now making their presence known. The rust has come off and everyone is making the pins quiver when the bowling ball is launched. Everyone is having a great time, and their averages are beginning to rise.
On a recent Thursday, only one team, “Livin’ On a Spare,” won all nine available points, They must have had more strikes than spares while trying to deceive us with their name!
With the men, Gary Thompson ruled the roost with a 684 Handicap Series, but tied with Ken Strocsher. Carlos Cabral came in third with a 636. Handicap Game went to Jack Knorst and Rick Keagy as both bowled a 239, and Bill Worth came up short with a 236.
For the women, Rita George surged ahead with a 628 Handicap Series, followed by Alma De La Melena and Jill Popejoy with a 599 and 591 respectively. Terry Clayton bowled a very good 252 Handicap Game, with Amber O’Doherty rolling a 220, and Sherry Darrah coming up short with a 211.
