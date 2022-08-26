BAJA Bowling

Liz Lentini of team Bumper Bowlers.

 Roxeann Teiper photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior Bowling League is in full swing and, with three weeks under their belts, the bowlers are now making their presence known. The rust has come off and everyone is making the pins quiver when the bowling ball is launched. Everyone is having a great time, and their averages are beginning to rise.

On a recent Thursday, only one team, “Livin’ On a Spare,” won all nine available points, They must have had more strikes than spares while trying to deceive us with their name!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?