The fall league is now in its second week, and all bowlers are getting tuned in to those pesky pins so far away. As each game is played, the scores will get better. Newcomers Paula Thorne and Kathleen DeBold won the two 50/50 jackpots of $35 each. Congratulations, ladies.
For the men, high scratch game went to Dennis Grimm with a 218, but second and third place were up for grabs with Mike Gempel rolling a 199 to take second. Tied for third were Craig Jackson and Ken Strocsher at 198. Well done, gentlemen.
The ladies were not to be outdone with high scratch game going to Jill Popejoy with a very nice 166, followed by Kathleen DeBold squeaking out Nancy Gibbs with scores of 157 and 156 respectively.
Going into the second week of play, five teams were tied with seven wins apiece. But as teams began to settle down, Damn 10 Pin came away with 9 points to take first place after two weeks. Tying for second place are the teams called Living on a Spare and Breaking Point.
BAJA Senior Bowling is only one aspect of the BAJA Sporting Club. For more information on bowling, softball, golf, cornhole and other activities, go to bajasportingclub.org, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or call at 520- 279-1521.
