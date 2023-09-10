IMG_2838.JPG

BAJA bowlers enjoy time spent on the lanes. 

The fall league is now in its second week, and all bowlers are getting tuned in to those pesky pins so far away. As each game is played, the scores will get better. Newcomers Paula Thorne and Kathleen DeBold won the two 50/50 jackpots of $35 each. Congratulations, ladies. 

For the men, high scratch game went to Dennis Grimm with a 218, but second and third place were up for grabs with Mike Gempel rolling a 199 to take second. Tied for third were Craig Jackson and Ken Strocsher at 198. Well done, gentlemen.



If you want to know more about BAJA bowling or the BAJA Sporting Club, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.

