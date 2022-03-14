There are only two weeks left in the BAJA Senior winter bowling league, with teams stepping up the pressure and making it difficult for the top teams to hold on to their lofty spots.
With one week before position week, there appears to be some changes taking place and everyone is gearing up for the final push.
The season has been a lot of fun for everyone and now our Fun Night is looming on March 31 with pizza, causal no-tap bowling, awards and just a relaxing fun time for everyone after high-pressure (LOL) bowling.
The ninth week stats for the men saw Forest Beckwith roll a nice 241 Scratch Game outpacing Gary Peelman and Paul Barnhart as they battled to scores of 216 and 215 respectively.
Scratch Series wasn’t that close as Chuck Carver continued his dominance with a 618 followed by Mark Lomas’ 572 and Dan Osborn’s 541. Don Fordney’s 260 took Handicap Game with Vic Albertini and Jim Sears both rolling a 241. Jim Gaines rolled a great 671 Handicap Series with Jim Carroll making the headlines with a 652 for second and Rick Keagy bringing up the rear with a 645.
The ladies were led by Joan Woods as she bowled a smooth 179 Scratch Game with Kathleen Fordney at 167 and Terry Clayton with a 163. Cathy Yearout has been consistent all season and it showed with a 473 Scratch Series with Linda Sand rolling a 456 and Bonnie Williamson in the thick of things with a 442.
Juillene Hewitt came up big with a 246 Handicap Game with LaVonne Harkless nipping at her heels with a 238 and Joan Keenan rolling her way to third with a 227. Joan Linder’s 680 took her to the top of Handicap Series as Liz Koch’s 667 and Rita George’s 643 were impressive rounding out the top spots.
