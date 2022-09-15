BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior bowling league is in full swing with six weeks finished. The league will end Nov. 17 with our regular pizza/fun night and prizes awarded for the season.
The sixth week saw some great bowling by unlikely individuals, with Suzanne Gagin rolling an astronomical 212. What’s so amazing is she carries a 121 average. What a great game, Suzanne.
Suzanne’s 212 Scratch Game took top honors with Jan Karnes coming in with a very nice 188, and Liz Lentini’s 171 took third. Scratch Series top spot went to Jan Karnes with a 452, followed by Cathy Yearouts’ 440 and Suzanne Gagin’s 430.
Gary Thompson knocked the pins down with a 241 Scratch Game and also led the men with a 626 Scratch Series. Bob Clayton rolled a nice 215 along with a 610 Scratch Series. Bowling a 202 Scratch Game, Rick Keagy came in third, but Mike Gemple out-bowled him for the third spot in Scratch Series with a 542.
Standings after 6 weeks:
1. Lucky Rollers 47 7
2. Damage Control 36 18
3. Bad Boys 31 23
4. Knocked Down Not Up 31 23
5. Hit And Miss 30 24
6. Livin’ On A Spare 27 27
7. Turkey Hunters 27 27
8. Gutter Ballers 26 28
9. Bumper Bowlers 22 32
10. Alley Cats 15 39
11. Rotary Rollers 10 44
For info on the BAJA Sporting Club, its many activities and Senior Bowling, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone