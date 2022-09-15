Alley Cats

The “Alley Cats” smile for the camera before a fun night of bowling, from left, Pam Amburgey, Jill Popejoy, Rita George and Randy George.

 Ed Karnes

BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior bowling league is in full swing with six weeks finished. The league will end Nov. 17 with our regular pizza/fun night and prizes awarded for the season.

The sixth week saw some great bowling by unlikely individuals, with Suzanne Gagin rolling an astronomical 212. What’s so amazing is she carries a 121 average. What a great game, Suzanne.



For info on the BAJA Sporting Club, its many activities and Senior Bowling, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com.

