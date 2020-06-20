Baby shower baskets for new moms

The Women of Quail Creek’s planned baby shower for 23 Tucson area military wives in May was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, and took place Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, at a a drive-by event. Soon-to-be moms each picked up a basket filled to the brim with essentials for newborns.
The Women of Quail Creek’s Military Baby Shower committee delivered everything needed to 23 military families.
Previously, most donations came from Quail Creek and Green Valley/Sahuarita residents. This year, committee member Roxanne Housley reached out to businesses in Tucson, and Alli Finn, store director at the Target store at Irvington Road, was able to provide 23 strollers at a 2019 holiday price. The committee had enough funds to secure a new stroller for each of the 23 families.
Other Tucson businesses that donated include Maxwell Aesthetics, Cathey’s Sewing & Vacuum, Dr. Lori Mackstaller, Q&A Group LLC and the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.
Baby shower committee chair Karen Baker said while this ninth annual baby shower will forever be marked as the year of the pandemic, it was also the year of creativity and change for the Military Baby Shower committee.