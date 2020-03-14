Auction unlike any other! Bidders to vie for javelina creations

Come Saturday, April 4, at 3 p.m., Tubac Center of the Arts will have artistically painted javelina statues on the auction block, ready to become the center of attention in successful bidders' homes or yards.
After being on display at Tucson International Airport, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Continental Shopping Plaza, and various outdoor locations in Tubac Village since early autumn 2019, 21 of these 50 individually painted collared peccary creations are ready for permanent homes.
Several have been sold at silent auctions and a raffle event.
“The ‘high’ of this endeavor has been the different community constituents coming together to create this great project,” said Bob Ochoa, project manager of Javelinas de Tubac. The low? “Wondering how well the project would do, and risks versus rewards.”
He and Karin Topping, executive director of Tubac Center of the Arts, believe the painted javelinas have served the intended purpose of bringing visitors to Tubac.
As Javelinas de Tubac comes to a close on April 4, auctioneer Gary Corbett will work his rhythmic repetition of words and numbers — and bidding magic — to find homes for the remaining 21 painted peccaries.
“Gary Corbett wants to take the crowd to different levels. We have tremendous trust in Gary,” Ochoa pointed out, adding that two javelinas will permanently stay at Tubac Center of the Arts.
For the auction. a full-color promotional post card says it all: “Imagine: Your Very Own Wild Javelina: Some are CLEVER • Some are COLORFUL • Some are FANCIFUL • Some are PROVOCATIVE • Some are CUTE • All 21 are uniquely special.”
All remaining javelinas, wherever they are located, will be rounded up by volunteers and brought inside the Tubac Center of the Arts for the auction.
On April 4, bidding numbers will be given out starting at 3 p.m., with the auction set to begin at 4 p.m. Though it’s hard to predict attendance, early-to-arrive bidders will have the advantage of priority seating.
A full-size “Mystery Javelina #51” — wrapped to hide its appearance — will be up for auction with no one knowing its identity.
“We know how well the different elements of this project have gone and don’t expect any javelinas to remain,” Ochoa said confidently.
He and Topping agree the silent auction and raffles have come close to meeting expenses and hope for a “good group of bidders” at the auction.
“This whole project will be long remembered as an event that brought the community together,” Topping said.
Proceeds will benefit Tubac Center of the Arts and various Tubac non-profits.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.