Donna Thiel’s saguaro towers over her home, and it tells a story.
Donna has lived in Green Valley for 50 years, and she loves tending to plants. One caught her attention back in the 1970s as she shopped for groceries at Lucky, which was then located in the Ace Hardware spot at Green Valley Village. The plant was a tiny saguaro in a 2-inch pot with a label that read “Giant Saguaro.”
Donna had to laugh. She also had to have that cactus.
It started as a window ornament, but it wouldn’t stay there long. In 1980, Donna moved to her current home where she planted her “Giant Saguaro” in the front yard, centered in the archway window. She watered it once or twice a month, talked to it and watched it grow from a lieutenant to a captain to a general (Donna is an Army brat). Her routine remains. It now stands tall and straight and at attention—hence his name: At Attention.
At Attention has six arms that flower with gusto and three hearts. It’s only fitting when you know the love story of Donna and her soulmate, Myron.
• • •
Myron is a loved on many levels. His name is literally “My Ron.” His mother named him after his uncle, who died of cancer before Myron was born.
Myron and Donna went to Tombstone High School together, though they had no interest in each other at that time; in fact, Donna’s boyfriend was Myron’s neighbor. They stood next to each other in chorus, but that was because Donna had a low vocal range and could hold a tune for the young men, who tended to be pitchy. Things didn’t pick up speed until years later at their 30th high school reunion in 1995, prior to which Donna “had been single 17 years” and “wasn’t going to get married again,” she said. Little did she know.
“My friends always used to say, ‘When it’s right, you know it’s right.’ It was right,” Donna says now, looking back.
Myron and Donna were married in February 1997. Myron was recovering from prostate cancer; that was the only thing that kept them from having the wedding sooner.
“We should not have met because I hadn’t seen anybody from high school” other than a couple of classmates until “30 years later,” she said.
You can hear the awe in Donna’s voice as she retells her favorite love story.
Donna was invited to the reunion by a cheerleading friend, Roseanne, whose mom found Donna by chance. Roseann’s mom was in Green Valley having lunch with a friend and had been asked to try to find Donna. Roseanne knew Donna had a business here. While driving down La Canada Drive, Roseanne’s mom spotted a truck pulling a trailer that said, “Donna’s Property Management,” and she jotted down the phone number. The connection was made and the reunion quickly went on Donna’s high-priority list.
Myron, meanwhile, was dug out of Minnesota—also by chance. His dad, who lived in an RV resort in Tucson, contacted him. His dad found out about the reunion from another of Myron’s classmates he’d bumped into where he lives.
The reunion
When the reunion rolled around, Donna almost didn’t make it. She was rushed to the hospital for what was eventually diagnosed as an anxiety attack tied to dehydration and overworking. She fought to have her angiogram delayed for the sake of the reunion but she would accept the doctor’s decision. He conceded and she did, indeed, attend the reunion.
“My (Roseanne) girlfriend thought I was nuts. She said, ‘You had tunnel vision. You were going to this reunion come hell or high water. You were going!’”
Donna and Roseanne quickly found each other at the reunion and Roseanne pulled Donna in front of a man who she instantly recognized as Myron Thiel.
Myron didn’t have the same recollection.
The look on his face said, “Who the heck is this?”
“This is Donna!” he was told, to which he said, “Oh, hi!”
But his face still indicated he had no idea who she was.
He wouldn’t remember until the next day when they were looking through old yearbooks at the home of a classmate’s parents. Donna found a chorus photo.
“Oh, here! Here we are, Myron!” Again, they were right next to each other.
“That’s you?!”
“Yeah! I was Steve’s girlfriend,” she said, recalling the conversation.
“Now, I know who you are!” he said.
Myron’s revelation greatly amused Donna.
But his initial confusion the previous night hadn’t kept him from asking Donna to dance, and “magical” couldn’t do that experience justice, she said. Donna described being in Myron’s arms. She tried to, anyway. She only produced one clear thought in that attempt: “...it was meant to be!”
At one point, “He and I were the only ones on the dance floor. People applauded. I mean, it was unbelievable!”
Dancing was a favorite activity of Donna and Myron, and it would seem they were good at it. One short dance turned into a 21-year waltz through life.
Plants and love
But back to Donna’s giant general, and the significance of the hearts.
Myron would battle cancer once again 17 years after beating prostate cancer, but he wouldn’t win the second battle. It was stage 4 lung cancer.
“We were together one week short of 21 years, and that time went so fast,” Donna said.
The oncologist told Myron that if he could tolerate chemo treatments, he would have another year to live. He got his one more year; treatment could do no more.
“So, we were in hospice, and if you saw him you wouldn’t know he had cancer; he just looked wonderful!” Donna said.
She had a special request for the love of her life as they talked one day during his last days at home.
“If there’s any chance after you’re gone that you can come back to me and let me know you’re OK,” she recalls asking.
Myron died in August 2017, and around that time a woodpecker started showing up in her yard, driving Donna crazy with its “squapping and carrying on.” She worked part time, so she didn’t catch it doing its work, and her yard man’s attempts to stop it were fruitless. The woodpecker was successful in pecking out a “beautiful, beautiful” heart at the top of At Attention, who had grown tall through the years.
“I didn’t realize it; I went out to water one day and looked up and I saw that, and I...I felt my husband’s presence,” she said.
She received much-needed comfort in that moment and, later, two more hearts appeared.
Donna continues to live a full life that includes loving and training her little-girl boxer, Presley, maintaining several beautiful plants throughout her well-designed yard, and keeping the memory of her late husband very much alive.
She especially loves taking care of her giant cactus that got its start in a 2-inch pot at a grocery store in Green Valley.