IMG-3427.jpg

Donna Thiel found this cactus 50 years ago living in a 2-inch pot in a grocery store.

 McKenna King Special to the Green Valley News

Donna Thiel’s saguaro towers over her home, and it tells a story.

Donna has lived in Green Valley for 50 years, and she loves tending to plants. One caught her attention back in the 1970s as she shopped for groceries at Lucky, which was then located in the Ace Hardware spot at Green Valley Village. The plant was a tiny saguaro in a 2-inch pot with a label that read “Giant Saguaro.”

14-12-22c.jpeg

Donna and Myron Thiel: They found love.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?