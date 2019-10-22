Come Saturday, Oct. 26, there’ll be a lot to look at that’s new in Tubac Village!
Next to businesses or community non-profits throughout the village streets are artistically painted javelina figures. Each one is part of a squadron (that’s what a group of these collared peccaries are called) and will be on display through mid-March 2020 to help draw visitors to Tubac.
Six have been placed at Tucson International Airport, encouraging arriving travelers to head south to see all that Tubac’s shops, galleries and restaurants have to offer.
One will be at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and a couple of painted javelinas will also be camping out in Green Valley. One will be at Continental Plaza, another at a GVR social center.
The creative idea by Nicholas Wilson and Virginia Hall began in 2017 and officially started in 2018. Should the painted sculptures be metal or clay? How would the project be funded? These were some of the first ideas, said Bob Ochoa, volunteer project manager.
Once the project got underway, it was funded by local businesses and commercial sponsors.
Wilson sculpted the original, and it was recreated more than 50 times by Icon Poly of Gibbon, Nebraska into a sturdy model for each artist to paint and make unique. A trailer, with the javelinas secured on two levels, delivered the cargo to Tubac on March 30 and each artist picked up their model to paint.
Galleries in Tubac and artists who are members of the Tubac Center of the Arts were made aware of the project. Artists eagerly signed on, with the freedom to design and paint their javelina with two caveats — no political themes, and javelinas going to Tucson International Airport had to have TUBAC painted on the javelina.
Artist-focused maps will be available to show visitors where each of more than 44 life-size and six pairs of baby javelinas are displayed. Each one includes the artist’s name on a signed plaque.
In the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 26, the colorful javelinas will be placed at various locations in Tubac Village. All will be in place by 10 a.m. C’mon down, have a look, then tell your friends and neighbors about this one-of-a-kind artsy event.
Peccary previews
Green Valley artist Carol St. John said she named her javelina “Penny Peccaree” for the copper in the local hills. She started with sanding, a scrub down and a base coat of acrylic paint to prepare the surface for the vivid acrylic colors that would decorate her javelina.
“I worked on Penny in my studio. It took two months to prepare, paint and finish. I was crazy about her, even kissed her goodnight when I turned off the lights,” St. John said. “Upon completion, three coats of automotive quality protective finish was applied and the sculpture secured on to a handsome stand — only to wait for the big public reveal.”
Artist Michaelin Otis, whose work is represented by Rogoway Turquoise Tortoise Galley in Tubac, was asked by owners Debbie Barrios and Jackie Zeitler if she wanted to paint a javelina.
“I jumped at the chance. I love Tubac and have painted sculptures of carousel horses in the past, so it was right up my alley,” Otis said.
Using the style of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,:” she used Tubac in place of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.
“I photographed buildings including the golf resort, the Tubac sign, Tumacácori Mission and Wisdom’s chicken. Look closely and you will even see the Tubac Center of the Arts. And that is how ‘Starry Night in Tubac’ was born. I had a fabulous time,” Otis said.
For landscape and architectural artist Linda Star Landon, her bold and brightly painted javelina was an entirely new challenge.
“I had never painted with acrylic paint before and I had never painted a sculpture before, so I had a few things to learn. My painting style features bright colors and bold textures so I knew (her javelina) had to be all that … I wanted to be free to swirl luscious colorful paint around.”
Landon experimented a bit to get the feel of acrylics and then dove in and began. Her javelina was up on a sawhorse in the middle of her studio for three weeks.
“Curious friends and neighbors came by to see her. She kind of evolved from her swirly tail to her flirty Minnie Mouse eyelashes,” Landon noted.
The completed javelina is a spectrum of vivid colors.
When the javelinas are removed in mid-March 2020, there will be an auction for bidders thinking of adding a one-of-a-kind javelina to their interior, patio or yard.
“Tubac Center of the Arts has been involved in several ways and proceeds from the auction will be used to pay TCA back for their expenses. Other Tubac non-profits will also be reimbursed. It’s a community project on so many levels and there has been so much good will,” Ochoa said.
Come down to Tubac and have a colorful look!
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.