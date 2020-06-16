Arts center reopens with new exhibit

Artistic Director Karon Leigh at Tubac Center of the Arts stands by “Killing the Blues,” by Leslie Miller.

 Ellen Sussman photos

The gallery walls at the Tubac Center of the Arts are covered with colorful, vibrant paintings in a new exhibi — “Tubac Village Artists Then & Now.”

It features art by 24 Tubac artists past and present.

This portrait, titled “Princess Gold” is by Karol Honeycutt.

The exhibit opened on June 5, filling the galleries with color, abstracts, portraits, landscapes, a triptych and a variety of other styles.

Summer hours are Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m.; closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bill Davis from Bruce Baughman studies “Desert Landscape,” by Bruce Baughman.

For health reasons, visitors are requested to wear a mask, enter through the front door, and exit by the back door. Parking is available in the front and back.

Admission to the galleries is free. The gift shop and restrooms are closed.

“Blue Petroglyph,” by CK Wearden of Tubac.

