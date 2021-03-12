Artists ready as SRAL exhibits return

As art, bright colors and creativity fill the exhibit walls at GVR centers once again, Santa Rita Art League artists are enthusiastically displaying their works for viewing.
Cindy Haase, president of the SRAL Abstract Group, said the abstract show at Canoa Hills Social Center is the first exhibit since the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020.
“It’s art that doesn’t have to be framed and can be enjoyed by everyone. The exhibit will be displayed through the end of April,” Haase pointed out.
A few artists displaying their abstract work at Canoa Hills gathered recently and shared their feelings.
What is your reaction to art exhibits re-opening?
Cindy Haase: As president of the Santa Art League, I’m thrilled for me and for art members. To see the art and experience it is a joy. The Virtual Show is an apple, the actual show is an orange. One doesn’t replace the other.
Bonnie Nelson: This was miraculous inspiration for the artists. I’m a disciplined artist and need to keep painting, and I’ve been painting for Manos Gallery in Tubac.
Laurel Sponseller: This exhibit is new to me. Abstract is new too, and it’s so much fun. It’s constant learning where everybody is feeding everybody else.
Nan Lux: It’s part of getting our lives back to normal. It’s self-expression, and art exhibits allow for our self-expression.
Julie Medow: This is great for artists to show their work and get their feet wet again.
Don Sabullus: The more, the better. I like the way they do exhibits here and it’s well managed. This art group knows what they’re doing.
Las Campanas Social Center has a two-person art exhibit through the end of May featuring Joan Cawthorn and Marilyn McQuarrie
How have they kept artistically inspired since March 2020 when they had a lot of free time?
Joan Cawthorn: I need a purpose and something to work toward. Some of the art I have on exhibit was done with poured ink.
Marilyn McQuarrie: It was the ability to work uninterrupted during this time.
“Connections” – A Virtual Art Show
During the extended period when social centers were closed and there were no art exhibits, SRAL painters still kept busy with their art.
Enjoy viewing 94 pieces by 46 abstract artists online at: SantaRitaArt.org/connections.
The online exhibit is open to everyone and continues through May 31. Readers do not need to belong to GVR to view it.
SRAL members selected four winners from the online exhibit: Layne Cook Johnson for “Ladies Lunch,” Sonya Edwards for “Connecting,” Susan Werner for “We Shall Find Our Wings,” and Elizabeth Wolf for “Gossip Over the Back Wall.”
Each winner will receive a gift certificate to Arizona Art Supply in Tucson to help support the closest local art supply store.
Note: Masks are currently required when visiting GVR social centers. Artists took their masks off for a few seconds for the photos shown.
