ARTISTICALLY GOOD VIBES! Muralist honors nurses, promotes safety

Honoring those who deserve a huge pat on the back for their work during the pandemic, Sahuarita resident Peniel Macias drew on her creativity, artistic skills and enthusiasm to complete two murals in Tucson.
A “Stay Safe Tucson” mural on historic Fourth Avenue at Sixth Street was painted this past October for a nonprofit and honors Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, pictured wearing a mask in this art work.
Macias was told the mural brought good vibes and positivity into the community.
Also completed recently is her vibrant and imaginative mural at Broadway and Columbus boulevards. About 75 feet long, it portrays a nurse giving pieces of herself with the imagery of jigsaw puzzle shapes. This work also shows a mother holding a child with a graphic of the world on her back. It’s all softened with flowing lines, desert flowers and a striking western sunset.
The mural was inspired by Emily Dantés, a friend of Macias, who is also a nurse with a master’s degree and a mother. She hoped that a mural would be inspiring on what she does daily while sharing love, hope and a positive artistic vibe.
“With COVID on the rise and my children’s lives in flux, I felt the weight on my shoulders as I carried my children through the pandemic while continuing to pour myself into my patients. Pen immediately felt a connection as I spoke about daily life during COVID … the more we spoke about the mural project, the more passionate she became,” Dantés explained.
“When I first saw the completed mural, I was absolutely blown away! I couldn’t believe how Pen brought my feelings to life with so much color and beauty. I love everything about this mural — the peaceful face of the mother who holds her child in one arm and the world on her shoulders, and I love the serenity of the nurse as she sends pieces of herself to patients of all colors and ages.”
Abundance of artistry
Dantés went to say how Macias’ talent and passion for the mural captured beauty, poise and strength, and how grateful she is to have her as a friend.
For Macias, it’s who she is and what she can do.
“I feel I was born to do anything creative. One brother is creative with art and poetry. My son Wyatt, 8, is creative with putting pieces of junk together. I’m not doing art to pay bills, so I feel I can be very creative,” Macias pointed out.
When she painted an earlier “Great Futures Start Here” mural for the Holmes Tuttle Boys and Girls Club on East 36th Street in Tucson, some of the young members got involved in the painting.
Using her nickname “Pen,” all her murals are signed with “The Desert Pen.”
Painting commercial murals came about two years ago after someone saw a mural she painted in her backyard. And word soon spread.
“I design the murals on Procreate, a graphics app. I get the best results when I know exactly how a mural will look. I’ll do a small section and then step back to look,” she explained.
A finished, full-color sketch is 11-by-17 inches, and a size Macias can work well from when painting a mural.
She uses latex paints on all the murals, as they are long lasting and hold up well. All wall commissions are owned and are paid for by a grant or private commission.
To date, Macias has painted 10 large murals in Vail and Tucson, though some aren’t as visible as the ones on Broadway, Fourth Avenue or East 36th Street.
The family Christmas card this year was her version of Norman Rockwell’s 1943 “Freedom from Want” Thanksgiving painting. Instead of a turkey, Macias’ painting shows her with a platter of filled tortillas, her husband Carlos beside her, and sons Wyatt, 6-year-old Easton, and daughter Gwen, 4, at a table with family favorites — a large cup of eegee’s frozen fruit dessert, a can of Dr. Pepper, a plate of colorful macaron layered cookies, a sliced pizza and their dog.
What she is she most proud of?
“This community. It’s easy to be successful as an artist here because the Tucson community celebrates artists.”
