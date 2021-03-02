ARTISTIC STYLES APLENTY: Open Studios welcome you

Open Studios, a successful concept that continues to attract the art-minded public to meet artists at work, dates back to the 17th century when artists and intellectuals gathered in Paris.
As times changed, the idea gradually evolved to the current form where local artists throughout the U.S. open their studios and invite the public to visit and see how and where they create their work.
The aim is for the public to meet the artist, see their work, learn about their style, and perhaps buy a piece of art.
Open Studios takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12, through Sunday, March 14, at locations in Green Valley, Amado, Tubac, Tumacácori and Nogales, Arizona, with 38 artists participating.
Wildlife artist and naturalist Tony Zenan (for art he uses his birth surname Znaniecki) painted on canvas for 20 years until prints essentially took over the market for originals.
Now he uses agate, jasper, petrified wood and other exotic stones as surfaces for his paintings of birds in flight and wildlife as they would appear in their natural environment.
Who buys this type of art? “People who’ve never bought a piece of art to high-class art buyers,” he said.
Wildlife that’s a big seller one year may change, and Znaniecki said his stone surfaces with buffalo or elephants are good sellers now. He’ll have a variety of about 40 pieces for sale at Open Studios.
Fiber artist Marie Gile especially enjoys dyeing fabric, weaving and working with color to create wearable art. In addition to being a fine fiber artist, she is the co-author of “Fascination with Fiber: Michigan’s Handweaving Heritage.”
A member of the Valley Fiber Arts Guild, she was taught embroidery and crocheting by her mother.
For Open Studios, Gile will have 25 handwoven handbags along with hand-dyed and handmade kimono jackets, ponchos, jackets, silk scarves, collage art with fabric, and sacred vessel art bowls.
What gives her great pleasure in this creative work?
“The making of it, touching fabrics, colors.”
This year’s Open Studio poster — “Midnight in the Cienega!” — was designed by Charles Thomas.
He began his art career as a graphic designer, became a successful illustrator and, in 1998, decided to devote his talent solely to fine art.
Thomas says he can find inspiration anywhere.
“Beauty is where you find it. This could be in National Parks and surrounding areas with their spectacular geography, or the movement of sky over land, or the simple interplay of light and shadow in one’s backyard.
“When I encounter something that strikes me, I’m often not looking for it. It’s how I respond to that spark that gives a painting life and lets it resonate with others … or not.”
Hugh Beykirch will offer a varied and colorful selection of abstract paintings at his home studio.
“Love, Hope & Peace” measures 22-by-15 inches and was done with acrylic mixed media and collage on Aquarius II paper.
Beykirch said the theme of many of his 2020 paintings was born out of the need to express consolation in troubled times.
“The unifying color is Transparent Red Iron Oxide with accents and small calligraphic markings in black largely achieved with collaging. The words 'Love, Hope & Peace' in Mandarin are the focal point of the painting,” he pointed out.
