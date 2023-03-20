Born into a creative family, Pat Carlin could paint people, scenes and whatever she set her mind to. As one of six creative children, with one sister and four brothers, each had a different talent they pursued.
“My older brother turned his aptitude to wood and became a master carpenter. My younger brothers turned their abilities to remodeling homes, historical plasterwork, chainsaw art and tattoo art (although he doesn’t have a single tattoo.)
“They scoff at the idea when I tell them they are artists. They tell me they’re just doing what comes naturally. My sister restores homes and has turned her talents toward food—growing, preserving, creating recipes and herbal medicine,” Carlin explained.
Looking back, she said her parents raised a bunch of kids to be doers—and if they put minds to something, they could get things done. She recalls her early talents as sewing, embroidery and drawing, which later developed into oil painting, watercolors, writing and sculpture as she always wanted to build.
When she moved to Green Valley seven years ago, she joined GVR’s Clay Club to finally try her hands and mind at creating with clay. Carlin said she was always on the internet and joining the Clay Club was a way to get her away from the computer and see faces.
Once in the beginner sculpting class, she waited for the instructor to tell her how to do every stage of developing a head.
“It took several classes to realize I had to build my sculpture. The instructors were there to help me, not to instruct on every detail.
“They were good teachers; some would demonstrate how to make a nose or an eye on the sculpture, but then they would remove it. They wanted the piece to be my work, not their work. That was a great lesson learned,” Carlin recalls.
Looking at her finished pieces seven years later, anyone would think she’s been a long-term master clay artist.
“I’m a hobby person and I learned quickly,” she quipped.
Her clay quintet of busts of five musicians was part of GVR’s Clay Club February exhibit at the Canoa Ranch Social Center and stood out as highly detailed and uniquely different.
Close friend Terry Martin described the wide variety of Carlin’s work this way: “Very realistic. Often whimsical. Pat has no specific style; she creates what she likes. It’s hard to define her creative bent.”
Carlin said her motivation for creating these busts of musicians was to capture movement, which is a challenging element to reproduce in clay. The busts are not meant to portray any specific musicians. She said she didn't plan to make five individual busts when she began this project.
"I was satisfied with the first one and went on. It took a week and a half to do one,” Carlin remarked.
Carlin creates artwork for her own enjoyment; sales are not her primary concern.
“I do it for me, not to sell, but I will sell. It’s purely for pleasure,” said Carlin.
She plans to continue creating a variety of sculptures in the future.
“I fluctuate from cute and funny to serious. I’ve done Custer, Mark Twain, Lincoln and people I know. As long as it’s a challenge, it’s fun."
