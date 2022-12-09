Throughout the hourlong-plus art lecture at the Joyner-Green Valley Library on Dec. 7, Tucson Museum of Art docent Susie Heintz took on the persona and appearance of Isabella Stewart Gardner, whose art museum opened in Boston in 1903.

The museum includes works by John Singer Sargent, Titian, Rembrandt, Manet, Degas, Botticelli, Michelangelo and other noted artists.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?