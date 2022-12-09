Throughout the hourlong-plus art lecture at the Joyner-Green Valley Library on Dec. 7, Tucson Museum of Art docent Susie Heintz took on the persona and appearance of Isabella Stewart Gardner, whose art museum opened in Boston in 1903.
The museum includes works by John Singer Sargent, Titian, Rembrandt, Manet, Degas, Botticelli, Michelangelo and other noted artists.
As attendees entered the lecture room, a library employee gave each a "General Admission Ticket" for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Tour.
Wearing a full-length black dress and short red jacket, Heintz began the presentation with a photograph of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum founder.
Heintz removed her red jacket to reveal she was dressed the same as Gardner, right down to a double belt of pearls around her waist, and spoke to the captivated audience as if she were the museum founder.
So enthralled was the audience of about 40 that not a hand was raised nor a voice heard except that of Heintz.
The museum is considered one of America’s top museums along with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
The Gardner Museum has four floors. Heintz focused on art in the first, second and third floors.
“As a horticulturist, flowers are extremely important to me,” Heintz said, speaking as Gardner, as the audience viewed a slide of the floral entrance courtyard.
Bereft at the loss of her infant son, Gardner’s husband took her on a world tour, and that's when she began to take notice of beautiful art and architecture.
The first floor of the Gardner Museum includes works by Manet and John Singer Sargent. Heintz showed a slide of “Madame Gautreau Drinking a Toast” by Sargent that showed different hues of violet and red.
Other noted first floor art includes “The Terrace” by Matisse done in blue hues, and “Chez Tortoni,” created by Edouard Manet.
The second floor focused on Early Italian Art and includes works by Fra Angelico.
“The 16th century was the height of Renaissance Art,” Heintz said as she showed works by Count Tommaso Inghirami, Raphael and Sandro Botticelli.
Showing “The Tragedy of Lucretia" by Botticelli, Heintz said, “I consider this an architectural masterpiece.”
Her favorite Rembrandt? “Christ in the Storm of the Sea of Galilee,” painted in 1633 and showing art of sacred history and the way the artist used light in the painting.
The Gardner Museum’s third floor includes the Titian Room. Heintz remarked on Titian’s passion for reds and his use of salmon, peach and reds.
Showing “The Rape of Europa,” she said, “Titian used his fingers to move paint onto the arms of the man in the painting.”
Well-known for its many masterpieces, on March 18, 1990, $500 million worth of art was stolen from the museum in just 81 minutes.
