Lea Dingman began writing poetry in 2012 when she was living in Springfield, Missouri. A year later she tried a painting class where her creativity blossomed.
She’s been a poet and painter ever since.
“The teacher told me I was gifted. After a year, I entered art shows and got in a gallery. We put on a show together. It was all easy for me,” Dingman recalls as she looks back. She's also looking forward to 2022 and taking part in Open Studios in March and hopefully having her art and accompanying poetry exhibited locally next year.
She describes her work as abstract and spiritual. Viewers get to read the poetic words connected to and reflected in the adjoining art.
Acrylic paints are her preferred medium because they set and dry faster so she can’t change them.
Her favorite colors? “Blues and greens because of the sky and the earth. Nature has to have its way with me in the arts,” she quipped.
Dingman talked about a 5-year-old boy from Tucson visiting Tubac with his family this past April who fell in love with her painting “Cross Stands Alone.”
His mother didn’t buy it, and a couple of weeks later the young boy told his parents, “Buy me that painting for my wedding some day!”
That was IT for the family. They came back to Tubac in May and bought the painting for their son to cherish until his wedding day and well after.
“It was mind-blowing to imagine a five-year old attached to a painting instead of bikes, skateboards or toy cars,” Dingman pointed out.
Green Valley resident Debbera Markle is another fan of Dingman’s art.
“Lea Dingman’s work stands out because it combines beautiful colors and movement with poetry or prose that is nothing short of inspired. I often feel moved when experiencing her paintings and I currently own one of her originals and a print. I will definitely follow her as she continues her spiritual artistic journey,” Markle said.
Although Dingman started writing poetry before expressing herself artistically, now it’s the reverse.
“I paint first and then the words come. I’ll paint when I’m down to 20 and I’ll work on several at a time … I’ll do all the texturing, etc.
“When the painting is done it starts ‘talking’ to me and the poetry comes,” she explained.
How would she describes her poetry? Dingman was quick to respond with “spiritual.”
“I never write a poem before painting. I write after a painting is completely done.”
