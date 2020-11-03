ART & CRAFTS REDUX: Filling Desert Meadows' Butterfly Garden

Kathy Stone will have a collection of her handmade pots with desert plant included.

 Ellen Sussman photos

April brought disappointment to many artists and the art-minded public looking forward to what had become an annual event at Desert Meadows Park with art, easels, artists and a variety of vendors.

Creative as artists are — and anxious to show and sell their work — a group recently asked Art-in-the-Park event organizer Chuck Parsons to come up with a safe alternative event for November.

“I was getting pressure from several artisans expecting to have a fall Art-in-the-Park event,” Parsons said.

With a goal of pleasing artists and the public, he is making it happen while following Pima County health guidelines.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 7 — and for the following three Saturdays in November — a variety of five different artists and artisans will be safely spaced out in the Hummingbird/Butterfly Garden area at Desert Meadows Park to show and sell their work.

Add vibrant color to a wall with one of Kristin Harvey’s desert originals.

On the first Saturday, artist Kristin Harvey will offer her vibrant, contemporary art originals, prints, cards, pillows and totes. Valerie Diamond will feature pottery bowls and greeting cards, Jan Holland will highlight her plein air paintings and do a demo, and Ellen O’Brien will showcase her handmade sculptural pottery.

Jan Holland, holding her “Pot of Joy” painting, will present a demo painting on Nov. 7.

Plant artisan Kathy Stone will be selling her handmade ceramic pots with plants included.

“I’ll have cactus and succulents, and I try to include unusual plants you can’t find easily. I designed the pots according to the cactus I plant in them and coordinated the color of the pots,” Stone pointed out.

On the following three Saturdays, other artisans will offer functional pottery, yard and garden art, gourd art, mesquite items, mosaic pottery and a special selection of pottery and art with a southwest theme and colors in mind.

Pottery and clay item by Susan Anderson, Kathleen Richter and Sue Peetoom.

“For something extra, we are working with local artist Mary Frances Dondelinger. She plans to provide items that we can hide throughout the rest of the park. Finders keepers! It’s a small-scale version of an art hunt done by Kristin Harvey,” Parsons said.

Michael Reese will have a range of his handmade cairns.

In addition to art and creative craft vendors, the Green Valley Gardeners will also be selling plants and garden items on each of the four Saturdays.

Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net

