Art Challenge Triad: Finding pleasure in self-portraits

Artists are a lot like chefs. Give both groups of talented pros a creative assignment and every entry will be personal and different as these imaginative minds use their ingenuity to produce a standout piece of work.
For the third local Art Challenge, originators of this endeavor — Rich Metcalf and Deanna Brooks — decided on what many artists might consider tough: creating a self-portrait.
That was the only rule. Art mediums, size and art surface were at the artists’ discretion, and 39 entries were submitted.
Having a gift for art and a desire to continually improve are vital skills for painters. And having top art instructors works well when you follow their advice. Sonya Edwards credits her self-portrait likeness to watercolor instructors Jeannie Vodden and David Lobenberg.
“Jeannie taught me about transparent watercolor layering, and David taught me about the importance of value and using bright, bold color,” Edwards pointed out. She captured a self-portrait that appears to duplicate who she is in person.
•
At first, Tim Stewart questioned his involvement in this self-portrait challenge because of his nominal portrait experience. Then his wife, Julie, thought of Norman Rockwell’s famous “Triple Self Portrait” done in 1960.
“Once I saw it, I knew that I had to do a similar pose in my style,” Stewart said.
His oil-on-canvas “Double Self Portrait” reflects his personal style. Here he is leaning in to look at himself, and enjoying the result.
•
Co-chairwoman of this series of Art Challenge, Deanna Brooks offered a bit of whimsical advice with her oil-on-canvas entry:
“First you take a selfie photo. Then you try to figure out how many wrinkles you will include.
“This is definitely the hardest challenge thus far since I’ve never done a self-portrait. Even done realistically, it still doesn’t look like me.”
Yes, it does, Deanna! You nailed it!
•
Serene Rein prefers to look away from the camera, but since she submitted an entry — and her self-portrait is so “dead on” — she got photographed.
While at her daughter Terry’s woodworking studio, where in addition to taking photos of a process in the works, Serene’s job was to catch the flying tendrils as Terry used the turning tool to create a vessel.
“During the process, with all sorts of wood chips and dust flying around, we both became frustrated because it was so difficult to get a decent photo. My daughter took the camera and snapped a photo of me to show my frustration, and later e-mailed it to me.”
When Serene got the photo, she grabbed a sheet of sanded paper and using pastels sketched her face from the photo and sent the sketch back to Terry.
Art Challenge co-organizer Rich Metcalf was very impressed and said, “It shows so much emotion and tells a story of a very real-life situation.”
•
From the soft, blended, snowy-pastel background, slight rosy glow on her cheeks, and just right blend of colors, Nancy Wesorick’s self-portrait done in oils shows that although she hadn’t done portraits in a while her masterful skill is still there.
Instead of taking a selfie, she used a close-up headshot photo taken in 2015 while on a trip to Alaska.
Of the self-portrait challenge, Wesorick remarked, “It was so much fun and reminded me how much I enjoy painting portraits.”
Artist or not, try creating a self-portrait. Take a couple of headshot photos, pick your best self, and give it a go with colored pencils, pastels or medium of your choice.
You may or may not discover a hidden talent.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.