In westerns and cowboy films, “Quick Draw” is a competition where the winner is the quickest person to draw a handgun from a holster and sometimes fire it to hit a target.
In art competitions, painters are challenged to create a scene or illustration within a given time frame. The name Quick Draw suits the event perfectly.
That’s what took place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the 9th annual Quick Draw competition at Plaza de Anza in the Tubac Market Courtyard. More than 70 art-minded buyers attended, and 14 artists had 90 minutes to create and complete a salable work of art.
Following a half-hour break for artists, there was an auction benefitting Tubac Center of the Arts' Hi-Art Program that helps to award scholarships to Santa Cruz Valley high school art students while also giving them opportunities to exhibit and sell their art.
Professional auctioneer at his best
“Going once, going twice, SOLD!”
It’s an old refrain at auctions and at the Quick Draw event auctioneer/comedian Gary Corbett, dressed in cowboy style, used his savvy skills and wit to auction 14 pieces of freshly created art to the highest bidders.
The auction brought in $6,675 for art and $10,050 in donations, for a total of $16,725, less expenses, for the Tubac Center of the Arts' Hi-Art Program.
“Part of this will go to events and other expenses associated with the Hi-Art Program and a large portion to scholarships,” said Debbie Barrios, board president of the Tubac Center of the Arts. “I’m thrilled how many people came out after not having the event last year. The event is great for the community and the art community.”
Starting with the required blank painting surface, master Tubac watercolor artist Roberta Rogers created a colorful mountain scene using a palette of pastel colors.
As she worked on the painting, she held it at different angles. “It helps the water to move. Water mixes the paint better than I can!” she pointed out.
After painting the scene, Rogers had time to put it in a double mat and frame. It sold at the auction for $800.
Working with watercolors and gesso, Michaelin Otis painted an owl and emphasizing its prominent eyes on a large canvas.
Why an owl? “I thought it would be easy – and it was,” Otis quipped.
The finished work had an appearance of crackle that she created by using gesso with watercolor.
Green Valley artist Betsy Kimbrough painted a colorful golden scene of the front of a Spanish-style home. As Corbett kept the auction action going, the painting sold for $575.
Jan Holland, also a Green Valley artist, painted a vibrant blue vase with red and pink flowers and enjoyed being up front as Corbett did his auctioneering banter for her painting.
Working from a photograph, notable Tubac artist David Simons focused on creating a portrait of a well-tanned older man wearing a cowboy hat.
The one-day event brought out generous artists who donated their time and talent. And a generous audience liked what they saw to benefit the Tubac Center of the Art's Hi-Art Program.
